The gaming handheld market is especially competitive, with impressive devices like the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and, of course, Asus' ROG Ally. However, MSI has now entered the market with its own portable: the MSI Claw. The Claw sports Intel's new Core Ultra chip, so many are wondering how this machine stacks up against a heavyweight like the ROG Ally.

Luckily, we've got the ultimate comparison between the MSI Claw and the Asus ROG Ally.

Price, availability, and specs

Intel vs AMD: A Handheld Showdown

MSI's Claw is available at your retailer of choice and comes in three different SKUs. There's a base model with a Core Ultra 5 chip that goes for $699, a middle model with a Core Ultra 7 chip that costs $749, and a top-end model with a Core Ultra 7 chip and extra storage that will run you $799. The base model likely isn't worth it if you can spend $50 and get a better chip, though.

The ROG Ally is similarly available across retailers, and there are two different models to keep in mind. One features an AMD Ryzen Z1 chip, and the other sports a Z1 Extreme chip. The Z1 model retails for $599, while the Z1 Extreme model costs $699. However, you can usually find sales, so you may not need to pay that full price, although your mileage may vary.



MSI Claw ASUS ROG Ally Dimensions 11.57 x 4.61 x 0.83 inches 11.02 x 4.37 x 0.83-1.28 inches (280 x 111 x 21.2-32.4mm) Weight 1.49 lbs 1.34 pounds (608 grams) Chipset Intel Core Ultra 5-135H or Core Ultra 7-155H Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads) RAM 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB or 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 512GB SSD Wireless Connectivity Killer WiFi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Display 7-inch FHD (1920x1080) 120Hz 100% sRGB IPS Touch Screen 7-inch IPS, 1920x1080, 120Hz refresh rate, touch Output resolution 1920x1080 16:9 Up to 4K 120Hz (DisplayPort 1.4) Graphics Intel Arc Graphics 8 Xᵉ-Cores AMD RDNA 3-based graphics, 4 or 12 CUs Ports 1 USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm audio jack 1x USB-C, 1x ROG Xg Mobile interface, 3.5mm headphone jack

Design and display

Similar designs, similar displays

The big picture is that the designs of these two handhelds are pretty similar. Both are sleek rectangles with 7-inch displays that feature pairs of analog sticks, D-pads, buttons, and triggers like you'd find on your average gaming controller. In general, they both look and feel like sleek, premium devices that don't come across nearly as toy-like as a Nintendo Switch.

The Claw is slightly longer and heavier than the Ally, while the Ally is thicker than the Claw. All around, though, these two devices are about a match in terms of overall footprint, even if there are some differences between the two. It is worth noting, though, that at 1.49 pounds vs the Ally's 1.34 pounds, the Claw is definitely on the heavier side of the gaming handheld sphere, considering that even the Legion Go with an 8.8-inch display weighs less than the Claw.

Displays are pretty evenly matched between the two, as well. Both feature 7-inch 120Hz IPS 1080p displays with VRR support. Neither of these devices can match the raw image quality of a handheld like the Steam Deck with its OLED display, but they offer higher resolutions and refresh rates than competitors like the Deck or the Switch. However, they come up short of the Legion Go's 144Hz QHD+ display.

Put simply, both are well-designed handhelds. While neither machine has a best-in-class display, it's hard to complain about 1080p 120Hz panels on 7-inch displays, where higher resolutions aren't as necessary and pushing higher refresh rates is tough.

Hardware and performance

Powerful chips on machines that run Windows

With the top-tier models of the Ally and the Claw, you're looking at a match for RAM, so the biggest differentiator here comes down to the Z1 Extreme processor in the Ally and the Core Ultra 7 in the Claw. Both are powerful chips for handhelds, but that's not to say they're equal.

With the ROG Ally, you're getting a chip with 8 cores, 16 threads, 12 GPU cores, and a max clock speed of 5.1GHz. On the other hand, the Claw's Intel Core Ultra 7 features 16 cores, 22 threads, and 8 GPU cores with a max clock speed of 4.8GHz. The Claw beats out the Ally regarding raw multithreaded performance potential, thanks to more cores and threads, but comes up short with less overall GPU compute and slightly slower clocks.

In all likelihood, these chips are similar enough that you may well expect some games to perform better on the Claw, perhaps those that rely more heavily on multithreaded CPU performance. In contrast, other games that hit the GPU harder may fare better on the Ally. It's also worth noting that the Z1 Extreme has been around longer in the handheld market, as has the Ally, so there's been more time for optimization than there has been with the Claw.

However, considering that games don't usually scale well based on the sheer number of CPU cores and tend to excel with more GPU power and faster clocks, while these two systems may largely be well-matched, the edge here likely goes to the Ally. Nonetheless, you can expect excellent portable performance from both handhelds, while the Claw will likely only get better in time as further optimization is done.

Battery life

Don't expect too much from either

We haven't had a chance to test out the Claw just yet, so we can't give you the full picture on battery life here, but there are some takeaways worth keeping in mind.

The ROG Ally sports a 40Whrr battery that we found, on average, to allow for a couple of hours of gaming, depending on how hard you're hitting your system, before needing to be charged. The Claw features a 53Whr battery, so it's fair to expect you may well be able to get a little more playtime out of the Claw than you would the Ally. However, if you're pushing your Claw to its limit, it's unlikely you'll see much more than a few hours of battery life, either way.

While the Claw has the bigger battery, neither of these machines is really designed to last for longer than a few hours when pushed to their limits, so you'll definitely want to keep a charger around with whichever one you choose.

MSI Claw vs Asus ROG Ally: Which should you choose?

No bad choices here

Both handhelds are capable, so you won't be disappointed with either. However, considering that the Claw is more expensive (and that the Ally isn't hard to find on sale) coupled with the fact that the Z1 Extreme processor seems to have the overall edge in performance alongside the longer time the Ally has been on the market to allow for optimization, it's our overall top pick.

Nonetheless, if you can't find an Ally on sale and you're looking at a $50 difference between the two, there's nothing wrong with opting for the bigger battery on the Claw and preferring its superior multithreaded processing power, especially if you're a big fan of strategy or simulation games that tend to do well with more cores and threads than they do with GPU power.

With an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, a 7-inch 120Hz VRR display, and 16GB of RAM, the ROG Ally is an enormously capable portable gaming machine that won't have trouble playing even modern AAA games. If you're looking for a powerful handheld, this is a great choice.