MSI's first gaming handheld has finally landed, and even though it looks a lot like an Asus ROG Ally painted black, it's very different from the high-end handhelds we're used to under the hood. With its Intel Core Ultra processor and Arc 5 graphics, the Claw puts plenty of power on your palms, but is it better than its biggest rivals? Should you spend your money on a Legion Go instead? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

Choose your MSI Claw carefully

Just like the Legion Go, and the ROG Ally when it made its debut, the MSI Claw starts at $699 — but you'll probably want to avoid the base model, which is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 APU. For just $50 extra, you can get exactly the same device with a beefier Core Ultra 7 APU, which boasts two additional performance cores and slightly faster clock speeds. Another $50 gets you the same setup with double the storage space.

Prior to its official launch, there had been rumors that the Claw would be one of the few gaming handhelds packed with 32GB of RAM. Perhaps that model will come later, but for now, all three offer 16GB of memory shared between the CPU and GPU. The Legion Go features the same, but at faster transfer speeds, and it's coupled with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU we're all familiar with at this point. We'll look at performance in more detail later on.

The Claw is available to order now through MSI's website, with shipping set to begin in mid-March. The Legion Go can be obtained from various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Lenovo, but it's currently listed at full price. We've already seen discounts on the device, so we recommend waiting for them to appear again if you choose this device.



MSI Claw Lenovo Legion Go Dimensions 11.57 x 4.61 x 0.83 inches Starting at 8.27 x 5.15 x 0.79 inches (210.05 x 130.81 x 20.06mm) Weight 1.49 lbs Starting at 1.41 pounds (640 grams) Chipset Intel Core Ultra 5-135H or Core Ultra 7-155H Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 16MB L3 cache) RAM 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5x 7500Mhz Storage 512GB or 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242 SSD Display 7-inch FHD (1920x1080) 120Hz 100% sRGB IPS Touch Screen 8.8-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560x1600), 144Hz refresh rate, 97% DCI-P3, 500 nits, touch Graphics Intel Arc Graphics 8 Xᵉ-Cores AMD RDNA 3 Graphics (up to 12 cores) Ports 1 USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm audio jack 2x USB4 (one on top, one at the bottom) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader Battery 6 cell (53Whr) Li-Ion Main unit: 49.2Whr battery with Super Rapid Charge/ Controllers: 900mAh battery

Design and displays

One is much more portable than the other

Close

One advantage the Legion Go has over other handhelds is its display size. Measuring a whopping 8.8 inches, it's one of the largest on the market, which is great for gaming and makes navigating Windows by touch much easier. It is an LCD, so it's not quite as pretty as the Steam Deck's OLED display, but it's still a stunner. The downside to that larger panel is that you have to sacrifice some portability, while the MSI Claw's 7-inch LCD screen makes the device itself much more compact.

The Claw has another big benefit. Like the ROG Ally, its 120Hz screen offers VRR (variable refresh rate), providing a much smoother gaming experience when frame rates get choppy. The Legion Go's display can push past it in speed, maxing out at 144Hz, and it's sharper at 1600p vs 1080p. But you won't see much of these things in more demanding games, where you'll need to drop the Go's resolution down to 1200p — not far off the Claw's highest resolution — or even 800p to achieve playable frame rates.

When it comes to overall footprint, there's no getting away from the fact that the Claw seems to be heavily inspired by the Ally. It's slightly wider, but it aims for a very similar look with an identical button layout, and it's still much more compact than the Legion Go. While the Claw measures 11.57 x 4.61 x 0.83 inches, the Go is a considerably bulkier 5.16 x 11.7 x 1.6 inches. You probably won't be surprised to learn the Claw is also a lot lighter at 1.49 pounds vs 1.88 pounds.

Sadly, there is no touchpad on the Claw like on the Legion Go, so its touchscreen is the only way to navigate Windows without an external mouse. It also misses out on the Go's Switch-like ability to break free from its controllers and operate in "FPS mode." Both devices offer haptic feedback, hall effect sticks, analog triggers, and back buttons, but there are only two on the rear of the Claw, while the Go has three (technically four, but one of those only works in FPS mode).

Performance and battery life

The bit we really care about

Close

You should consider many factors when buying a gaming handheld, such as size, weight, and battery life, but let's face it: we all want the best possible performance on the go. And, as things stand, it's difficult to say whether the MSI Claw or the Legion Go is best in this category. On paper, the Claw should win the fight, especially when you opt for the Core Ultra 7 chip, which packs 16 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, and a max clock speed of 4.8GHz.

Even the base model Claw, with its Core Ultra 5 chip featuring 14 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, and a max clock speed of 4.6 GHz, should outpace the Legion Go in most scenarios. But early performance tests suggest that's not the case, with the Legion Go delivering a better gaming experience in many titles. In comparison, Lenovo's offering, powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, has only 8 CPU cores, but it one-ups the Claw with 12 GPU cores and a faster maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz.

Both devices combine these APUs with 16GB of memory, regardless of which model you choose, but the Go's RAM is faster at 7500MHz, whereas the Claw's will reach 6400MHz. The faster RAM, combined with more GPU cores and faster clock speeds, seems to put the Legion Go on top in gaming performance. However, it's worth noting that AMD and Lenovo have had more time to optimize the Z1 Extreme. Future driver updates from Intel and MSI should squeeze more out of the Claw.

Battery life could be an area where the Claw excels, at least when compared with the Legion Go. Its 53Wh cell is larger than the Go's 49Wh cell and has a smaller screen to illuminate. MSI claims the Claw lasts up to 50% longer than the "market average," but we're yet to put the Claw's battery life to the test — and we don't yet know how Intel's Core Ultra chips compare to AMD's handheld chips when it comes to power efficiency.

Software

There's no SteamOS here

Close

Regarding software, both the MSI Claw and the Legion Go come with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. It's not ideal for handheld devices and nowhere near as friendly as SteamOS, but it does mean that you have access to almost any PC game inside any launcher you might want to run. There's no need to worry about certain games with anti-cheat not working—if it works on Windows, you can play it on the Claw and Legion Go.

Like Lenovo and others, MSI has added its own control interface into the mix, which it calls MSI Center M. It, too, is oddly similar to what Asus offers in several ways. We haven't yet had enough time with the Claw to determine whether MSI Center M is any good — or whether it's better than Legion Space on the Go, which is still pretty poor — but the great thing about using a Windows handheld is that you don't have to use these vendor overlays too much. Outside of changing things like TDP, they can mostly be ignored.

MSI Claw vs Lenovo Legion Go: Which is right for you?

If you can embrace its larger form factor, the Legion Go is almost certainly a better pick for most gamers. Its larger display may not have VRR, but it makes for a much more immersive experience and is easier to use in almost every scenario. It's also combined with the familiar and well-established AMD Z1 Extreme chip, faster RAM, and the versatility of the Legion Go's design. What's more, now that the Legion Go has been out for a while, discounts have started to appear, and plenty of excellent third-party accessories are available.

If portability is a key factor for you, and you're intrigued by those new Core Ultra chips, the MSI Claw may be worth a look. However, with the ROG Ally now regularly on sale for a lot less, it's hard to see what the Claw really has over the competition until Intel and MSI can deliver sizable performance improvements.