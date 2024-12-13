Your changes have been saved MSI Claw 7 AI+ With a new, more powerful Intel chip increasing performance and Copilot+ capabilities alongside a suite of IO and an ergonomic design, MSI's Claw 7 AI+ is the brand's best gaming handheld yet. Give this a look if you want to game on the go. Pros Improved performance AI tech Bigger battery Cons Expensive $800 at Best Buy $800 at MSI

When you want to game out in the world, a gaming laptop is a reliable choice, as well as a top-tier tablet, but more and more, the go-to pick is becoming a gaming handheld. MSI's Claw was the first Intel-powered handheld, while the Claw 7 AI+ looks to bring some key improvements over the original. But are these improvements worth the extra cash?

Read on for the ultimate comparison between the Claw and the Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds.

Price, availability, and specs

Preorder your 7 AI+ now

The Claw 7 AI+ isn't available yet, but you can preorder yours now. The new Claw retails for $800, and there's just the one model so far. Of course, you can opt for the larger Claw 8 AI+, but that will cost you an extra $100 thanks to its bigger display.

You can pick up an original Claw at your retailer of choice, and sales are quite easy to come by, dropping prices to around $530 at the time of writing. There are a few models to choose from, though, that differ in terms of their chip as well as either 512GB or 1TB of storage.



MSI Claw 7 AI+ MSI Claw Dimensions 11.57 x 4.61 x 0.83 inches 11.57 x 4.61 x 0.83 inches Weight 1.49 lbs 1.49 lbs Chipset Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V Intel Core Ultra 5-135H or Core Ultra 7-155H RAM 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2230 w/o DRAM Up to 2TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth 5.4 Display 7” FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level Touchscreen 7-inch FHD (1920x1080) 120Hz 100% sRGB IPS Touch Screen Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Intel Arc Graphics 8 Xᵉ-Cores Ports 2 USB-C/Thunderbolt, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm audio jack 1 USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm audio jack Battery 6-Cell 53 Battery (Whr) 6 cell (53Whr) Li-Ion

Design and display

Mirror-image exteriors

Close

With design, these two machines are a match. Both have relatively standard setups with joysticks on either side, face buttons on the right, and a D-pad on the left. The Claw's look has always been stylish, especially with RGB on the sticks and colored buttons. The original Claw and the Claw 7 AI+ are also identical in terms of dimensions and weight. These aren't exceptionally thin and light machines, but they're certainly compact enough to remain quite portable.

Once again, the displays are a match. You're looking at 7-inch 1080p IPS touchscreens on both. 1080p isn't the highest resolution we've ever seen on a handheld, but it's a good fit for a smaller screen. Plus, both support 120Hz refresh rates, which is always nice to have, even if you won't be able to hit a stable 120 FPS in every game. Of course, IPS tech doesn't compare to something more advanced like OLED, but it can definitely look good and get the job done.

The upgrades on the Claw 7 AI+ are internal, so there isn't much to differentiate between the two when it comes to design and display. That said, neither handheld is a disappointment in either area.

Winner: Tie

Hardware and performance

New chip, more FPS