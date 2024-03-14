MSI Claw Promising new player The MSI Claw is a promising new PC gaming handheld in the vein of devices like the Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go. However, the Claw is the first to run on Intel's new Core Ultra chips, which deliver respectable gaming performance thanks to their eight GPU cores. Pros Intel Core Ultra CPUs impress Windows 11 allows for wide game support Ample RAM and storage Hall Effect triggers Cons Still fairly expensive No OLED display option $699 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Handheld icon Now in its seventh year, the Nintendo Switch can't compete with newer handhelds like the MSI Claw in terms of raw performance. Its hardware is dated, and its display may be nothing special, but Nintendo's wildly popular hybrid console still has it where it counts: the games.



The Nintendo Switch kicked off a new era of handheld gaming in 2017, and one of the latest entrants in this burgeoning market is the MSI Claw. MSI's new PC gaming handheld is the first to feature the new Intel Meteor Lake chips, presenting an exciting alternative to similar devices such as the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and Asus ROG Ally. Mobile hardware has come a long way since the Switch launched, enabling companies like MSI to create some interesting and surprisingly capable handheld gaming machines.

The MSI Claw and Nintendo Switch are very different systems catering to different audiences. It's not likely that many gamers will find themselves stuck deciding between the two. Still, it's worth comparing these handheld gaming systems to gauge how far mobile hardware has developed since 2017 and where the market may be headed (especially with the Nintendo Switch 2 right around the corner). Let's dive in and see how these two handhelds stack up.

Price, specs & availability

The Nintendo Switch hit the market in March 2017 with an MSRP of $300, and it's hovered around that price ever since. Although deals on Nintendo's hybrid console are rare, it's competitively priced compared to other consoles and gaming handhelds, which typically retail for more than $500. The MSI Claw is available in three configurations, starting at $699 for the Core Ultra 5-135H model. You can also upgrade to the Core Ultra 7-155H; both options feature the same eight-core integrated Intel Arc graphics.

The Nintendo Switch launched with an Nvidia Tegra X1 mobile chipset and got an upgrade to the Tegra X1+ in August 2019. Unlike the MSI Claw and other gaming handhelds, the original Switch doesn't offer multiple configurations. However, Nintendo did release two additional variants: the handheld-only Switch Lite in 2019 and the Switch OLED in 2021. For this comparison, we're looking mainly at the original 2017 release. The Nintendo Switch and MSI Claw are available for order through their official websites and third-party retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, among others.



MSI Claw Nintendo Switch Dimensions 11.57 x 4.61 x 0.83 inches 9.4x4x0.55 inches (239x102x13.9mm) (standard model with Joy-Con) Brand MSI Nintendo Weight 1.49 lbs 0.88 pounds (398 grams) (standard model with Joy-Con) Chipset Intel Core Ultra 5-135H or Core Ultra 7-155H Nvidia Tegra X1 (launch models)/Nvidia Tegra X1+ (after August 2019) RAM 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 512GB or 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD 32GB eMMC (64GB in OLED model) Wireless Connectivity Killer WiFi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.1 Display 7-inch FHD (1920x1080) 120Hz 100% sRGB IPS Touch Screen Standard: 6.2-inch IPS, OLED: 7-inch OLED, Lite: 5.5-inch IPS, 1280x720 resolution Output resolution 1920x1080 16:9 Up to 1920x1080 at 60FPS Graphics Intel Arc Graphics 8 Xᵉ-Cores 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores (integrated) Ports 1 USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm audio jack System: USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dock (standard and OLED models): 1x USB-C port (charging), Three USB Type-A ports (two in OLED model), RJ45 Ethernet (OLED model), HDMI

Design

Gaming handhelds are here to stay

As mobile chipsets continue to get more and more powerful, it's only natural that gaming machines can become more and more portable. Nintendo struck gold in 2017 with its hybrid console. Many appreciate that one can slide the Switch onto its included dock for gaming, then remove it for handheld play on the go. The appeal of this versatility is obvious enough that other gaming companies took cues from the Switch when designing their gaming handhelds. Valve's Steam Deck was one of the first to achieve popularity, and the MSI Claw is one of the newer releases to jump on this trend.

The MSI Claw follows the design language set by devices like the Steam Deck, which follows a similar overall design to the Switch: a broad, tablet-like handheld with controls flanking an integrated display. However, whereas the Switch features removable Joy-Con controllers and ships with a TV and charging dock, the MSI Claw does not.

Also, the MSI Claw is noticeably heftier than the Switch, measuring 11.57 inches across and 0.83 inches thick while weighing in at 1.49 points. In contrast, the Nintendo Switch is 9.4 inches across, 0.55 inches thick, and just 0.88 pounds with the Joy-Cons attached. Both feature similar control layouts with two joysticks, a directional pad, four primary action buttons, and four shoulder buttons (two triggers and two bumpers).

The port configurations are less similar due to the Switch having a dock. The Switch only has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand the system storage. The Switch docking station also features a USB-C port (used for power) plus an HDMI connection and two USB type-A ports. The MSI Claw has Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

The HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 ports deliver video output, allowing you to hook the Claw to an external display. For wireless connectivity, Nintendo's system offers Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.1, which are dated standards but work fine with the wide range of Switch controllers available. The newer handheld, the MSI Claw boasts Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless.

Display

Both are slightly disappointing

The Nintendo Switch sports a 6.2-inch IPS LCD with a 1280x720 resolution. The bezels surrounding the LCD panel are noticeably thick; Nintendo addressed this with the OLED Switch, which has a wider 7-inch display. The MSI Claw's integrated display is seven inches across (diagonally) and is also an LCD. At this price, we'd like to have seen an OLED panel or at least the option to upgrade to one.

However, the MSI Claw's screen is 1080p with a 120Hz refresh rate, which puts it ahead of the Switch. Still, it's nothing special. The fact that OLED is not even an option with the MSI Claw also feels like a cut corner. Consider that the Steam Deck OLED starts at $549, although that display is only 800p and 90Hz, so it's not a 1:1 comparison.

Performance

Intel's Meteor Lake chips impress

The seven-year difference in hardware between the 2024 MSI Claw and the 2017 Nintendo Switch makes a direct performance comparison unfair. The Switch runs on an Nvidia Tegra X1 (Tegra X1+ since 2019) mobile chipset backed up with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, a paltry amount of memory by today's standards. For its PC gaming handheld, MSI opted for Intel's latest Meteor Lake chip family. The base model Claw packs a Core Ultra 7-155H, and the Core Ultra 7-155H is available as an optional upgrade. All configurations, regardless of CPU, feature 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 RAM and integrated Intel Arc Graphics with eight GPU cores.

A comparison of specs between the Nintendo Switch and MSI Claw isn't particularly interesting. The MSI Claw is much more powerful and built to run more demanding games. What's more compelling is seeing how far these gaming handhelds (and mobile hardware more broadly) have come since the Switch shook up the console market in 2017.

What's also notable about the MSI Claw is that it's the first PC gaming handheld by a top brand to use Intel rather than AMD hardware. The Intel Core Ultra chips deliver greater performance than their AMD counterparts, giving the MSI Claw the potential to dethrone Valve's Steam Deck as the top handheld gaming PC. That said, the Meteor Lake chips are still new to the market, so time will tell how their performance and efficiency compare in the long run.

Nintendo's consoles have been underpowered relative to the competition since at least the GameCube era. The Japanese gaming company clearly isn't that interested in the never-ending hardware wars. Instead, it focuses on delivering a smooth hardware experience and top-notch first-party games to its large fanbase. The Switch is no exception and was underpowered even in 2017.

Today, it's feeling long in the tooth. That hasn't stopped the Switch from becoming Nintendo's top-selling console and second best-selling system overall (with the Nintendo DS still holding the top spot). Although Nintendo focuses a lot of effort on its own first-party games, the Switch has offered broad support for third-party developers, even seeing ports of iconic triple-A games like Skyrim and The Witcher 3.

In contrast to the Switch, the MSI Claw is essentially a Windows gaming computer in handheld form. It runs a specialized version of Windows 11 Home, to be precise, allowing for broad support for PC games. The MSI App Player also allows the Claw to play many Android games. That's probably not a major selling point for PC gamers considering a purchase, but it's a neat feature other handhelds lack. For storage, the Claw comes standard with 512GB, which is upgradable to 1TB. This outmatches the 32GB of onboard storage of Nintendo's hybrid console.

Battery life

Surprisingly even

Battery life is essential for any handheld device, and it's doubly so for gaming handhelds due to their power-hungry hardware. The battery disparity between the MSI Claw and the Switch looks vast on paper. The Claw packs a six-cell lithium-ion battery with a 53-watt-hour capacity, which MSI claims is one of the best in its class and lasts 50% longer than the market average. In contrast, the Switch battery has a capacity of around 16Wh. To add another comparison for reference, the Steam Deck and Aus ROG Ally have 40Wh batteries.

You'd think that means the MSI Claw can last longer, but that's not necessarily the case. For devices such as these, battery life depends heavily on the game being played and the power drawn from the hardware. Since the Switch has considerably less muscle than the Claw, it draws less power during play. That allows the Switch to last anywhere from 3 to 9 hours, depending on what's being played. MSI claims the Claw can last up to two hours on a charge at maximum load and considerably longer than that for less demanding games. We need more hands-on time with the MSI Claw to see how it performs, but its 53Wh battery looks promising.

Which is right for you?

It's unlikely that many gamers will find themselves stuck deciding between the MSI Claw and the Nintendo Switch. Although both are handheld gaming systems, their similarities pretty much end there. The MSI Claw is built for the PC gaming crowd, while Nintendo fans will cleave towards the Switch (which is not to say you can't be in both camps simultaneously).

But overall, the MSI Claw is much more impressive and exciting in 2024. The Switch is no longer a novelty, and with the market for PC gaming handhelds growing by the year, the MSI Claw is a stand-out contender for the throne thanks to its Intel Core Ultra hardware. We'd just like to see an OLED option.

MSI Claw Impressive Intel-powered handheld You have many options if you're in the market for a PC gaming handheld, and the MSI Claw is a promising new player. Its Intel Core Ultra chipset gives it a clear advantage over its AMD-powered competitors. Although its display could be better, it's not bad, and the overall design is appealing (if not groundbreaking). Time will tell if it can unseat the mighty Steam Deck, but the MSI Claw is a strong contender.

Since its 2017 launch, Nintendo's hybrid console has reached iconic status, and we've seen an extensive library of fantastic Switch games emerge. But today, the Switch is showing its age. It's still an excellent system and one worth owning. It's just not worth buying in 2024 if you don't have one already, as the Switch 2 is confirmed to be in development and is coming soon (likely sometime in 2025). Nevertheless, one still has to respect the Switch for creating the blueprint for handheld gaming, arguably paving the way for devices like the MSI Claw.