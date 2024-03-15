MSI Claw vs Steam Deck OLED: Which is right for you?

MSI Claw A new Intel-powered challenger The MSI Claw is one of the newest and most powerful PC gaming handhelds, but it has a lot to prove against the Steam Deck's massive success. With its powerful Intel Core Ultra CPU options and top-tier display, it may do just that. Pros Powerful Intel Core Ultra CPU options FHD touchscreen @120Hz Efficient cooling Cons Dock sold separately High price tag $699 at Newegg

When Valve first released the Steam Deck in 2022, it made a huge impact on the portable gaming market. Its instant popularity carved out a new niche for PC-based portable gaming consoles, and top gaming accessory companies wasted no time creating imitations. While brands like Asus, Lenovo, and Razer have had mixed success producing their handheld gaming hardware, MSI looks to break the streak with the release of the Claw.

Does the Claw actually shake things up in the handheld PC gaming world? Or does the Steam Deck remain king? That’s precisely the question we aim to answer with this head-to-head comparison of the MSI Claw and the Steam Deck OLED. But before we dive into the nitty gritty, let’s take a moment to discuss purchasing options.

Price, availability, and specs

The MSI Claw arrives fashionably late to the handheld gaming market, having just been released in March 2024. It is available in three different options. The A1M-052US is the base model of the Claw that ships with an Intel Core Ultra 5-135H CPU and an MSRP of $699. The A1M-051US model ships with a more powerful Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU and a higher MSRP of $749. The A1M-050US model has an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU and a larger 1TB M.2 drive. Its MSRP is $799 at launch.

The Steam Deck currently ships in five different configurations, though we’ll only mention the three released in late 2023 since the two oldest models are being phased out. The base model of the Steam Deck is differentiated by its 256GB NVMe SSD and LCD display. Its MSRP is $399. The midrange Steam Deck has a 512GB NVMe SSD, an OLED display, and an MSRP of $549. The premium Steam Deck has the same OLED display and a larger 1TB NVMe SSD for $649.

We’ll compare the MSI Claw's base model with the premium Steam Deck OLED since they are closest in price and specs. However, remember that the Steam Deck lineup includes lower-priced options if budget is a concern. Likewise, the MSI Claw lineup includes more powerful options if you plan to play graphically demanding games.



MSI Claw Steam Deck OLED Dimensions 11.57 x 4.61 x 0.83 inches 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.9 inches (298mm x 117mm x 49mm) Weight 1.49 lbs 1.41 pounds (640 grams) Chipset Intel Core Ultra 5-135H or Core Ultra 7-155H 6nm AMD APU CPUL Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) RAM 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 6400MT/s Storage 512GB or 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD, microSD card slot Wireless Connectivity Killer WiFi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth 5.4 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E radio, Bluetooth 5.3 Display 7-inch FHD (1920x1080) 120Hz 100% sRGB IPS Touch Screen 7.4-inch OLED 1280 x 800 x RGB with HDR support Ports 1 USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm audio jack USB-C (with DisplayPort over USB support) Battery 6 cell (53Whr) Li-Ion 50Whr battery with 3-12hrs of use

Design

The Claw is slimmer, but the Steam Deck has more buttons

These two handhelds are fairly similar at a glance, as they both take obvious cues from the form factor of the Nintendo Switch. It's only when we hone in on the finer details of the design that we start to favor the MSI Claw.

For instance, the MSI Claw is the slimmer device at 11.5 x 4.6 x 0.8 inches, making a pretty huge difference on a portable device. While RGB LEDs aren’t for everyone, the accent lighting underneath the joysticks and buttons still feels like a high-quality addition to the overall package. Its sleek shape is somewhat broken up by the enormous amount of cooling vents, but they are definitely nice to have.

To their credit, the MSI Claw runs cool even at 100% CPU usage. It has a similar port selection to the Steam Deck OLED, including a a power button, a microSD card slot, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and volume buttons. Unlike the Steam Deck OLED, it also has a fingerprint reader that works with Windows Hello.

The Steam Deck OLED is comparatively bulkier at 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.9 inches and 1.4 pounds. Despite the extra thickness, it still weighs the same 1.4 pounds as the Claw. And for the larger form factor, you get lots more control options.

It has two analog sticks, a D-pad, two thumbsticks (with capacitive touchpads on top), two touchpads, four A/B/X/Y buttons, four shoulder triggers, a big Steam button, a three-dot button for additional Steam OS options in-game, and four remappable paddles on the back. So, while the MSI Claw may be slimmer, some may still prefer the more flexible control scheme of the Steam Deck OLED.

Display

The MSI Claw delivers more pixels and frames

This a tough category to declare a winner for, as there are aspects to appreciate about both handhelds’ displays. However, the MSI Claw earns a win in this category because of its higher resolution and refresh rate. The MSI Claw has a 7-inch FHD (1920x1080) touchscreen IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Comparatively, the Steam Deck OLED has a 7.4-inch WXGA (1280x800) OLED HDR touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate. This means the Claw offers a more detailed image and more fluid motion.

On the other hand, the Steam Deck OLED has a larger screen size, higher contrast ratio, and HDR support, which would be nice to see on any device looking to outmatch the best PC gaming handheld on the market. But it’s hard to overstate the importance of a high refresh rate and resolution. This said, both displays look great in person, so this comparison is ultimately splitting hairs. You really can’t go wrong with either of these handhelds.

Performance

The MSI Claw showcases the power of Meteor Lake

Regarding performance, the MSI Claw has the distinct advantage because it is powered by one of two new Intel Meteor Lake CPUs. Whether you opt for the base model with its Intel Core Ultra 5-135H or one of two premium models with an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU, you’ll have a more advanced gaming experience than you will with the Steam Deck OLED, especially when playing graphically intensive games. That’s not to say that the Steam Deck’s 6 nm AMD APU is a slouch. The Steam Deck OLED can run highly demanding games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy. The MSI Claw just runs them at a higher framerate.

However, to get a proper performance comparison, we must discuss hardware and software. The MSI Claw uses Windows 11, while the Steam Deck OLED uses a Linux-based operating system called SteamOS 3. While this means that the Steam Deck has snappier menus, it also means that the MSI Claw has better support for multiplayer gaming. Since many online-only games require anticheat software incompatible with Linux, you can play a wider selection of games on the MSI Claw. For many users, this will be the biggest reason to go with the Claw over the Steam Deck.

Battery

It’s too early to confidently declare a winner

Of all of these criteria for comparison, battery life is easily the most complicated. The biggest factor in battery life consumption is the processing power needed to run any specific game, making it hard to declare an outright winner without testing both systems at all possible load levels. Since we haven’t had a chance to go hands-on with the MSI Claw just yet, we’re going to have to make some assumptions until we can update this comparison. And for now, that assumption is that the MSI Claw will fall short of the battery life of the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck OLED has a 50Whr battery, and Valve advertises it can handle 3 to 12 hours based on CPU load. Comparatively, the Claw has a 53Whr battery, which MSI claims can deliver two hours of gaming at maximum load. This lower figure is likely because the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H has a higher TDP when running at 100%. For now, it’s safe to assume that any differences in battery life will be nominal. However, we will update this section once more data has been collected.

MSI Claw vs Steam Deck OLED: Which is right for you?

Now that we’ve covered most of the key specs that differentiate these two PC gaming handhelds, it should be much easier to determine which of these devices best suits your individual needs and preferences. But unless you highly value one of the Steam Deck OLED’s exclusive features (or its lower price point), the MSI Claw seems like the easy choice. Its specs read like a true upgrade to the Steam Deck OLED, and the gameplay experience reflects that.

All this said, there are still plenty of reasons to opt for the Steam Deck OLED instead, from its lower price tag to its rich Steam profile integration. It is still a top-tier handheld that sets the bar for future releases in the PC gaming space.