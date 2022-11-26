This laptop passes for both work and play. It has powerful components like the Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and RTX 3060 graphics in a standard design.

Who says MSI laptops are just for gamers? The new MSI Creator 17 is a laptop that's on sale for Black Friday that can double down as both a work laptop and a laptop for playing games, too. It is currently on sale for $1,399, instead of the usual price of $2,349. This is a huge 40% savings that is quite rare.

This MSI laptop is different from many others from the company because of just the 17.6-inch mini LED 3840 x 2160 resolution display. It is surprisingly color accurate, as it hits 100% of the Adobe RGB spectrum. The size is also great for multitasking and stacking windows side by side on the screen during work. Note the mini LED technology, too. This is used on Apple's new Macbooks and on the iPad Pros. It helps create more vibrant life-like visuals when you watch movies or edit photos and videos.

Other than that, there is an older generation 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU inside, which has 8 cores to assist in video editing, and other content creation tasks. Nvidia's RTX 3060 mobile GPU is onboard as well, and the laptop has special "studio" drivers that assist in ensuring compatibility with creative apps. And on the outside of the laptop? Well, there are no fancy gaming aesthetics. This is a plan-black laptop that will fit in well at work and other public places.

This deal is set to expire in about two days. If you're interested in other deals, feel free to visit our Best Black Friday computer & laptop deals hub. It is curated with the very best computing-themed savings we've come across this past week.