MSI's Creator M16 is great for editing videos thanks to the RTX 3060 graphics and it is now down to $1,400 in price.

Gaming laptops aren't just for playing games. MSI is a known gaming brand, but it also has a special "Creator" line for those who are into content production. One of the very best laptops under that sub-brand is now on sale for Black Friday. You can grab the MSI Creator M16 for $1,400 instead of $1,600. That's a small 13% savings, but a little can go a long way.

The features that make the MSI Creator M16 great enough for editing videos are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, and the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics. Pair that up with the included 32GB of RAM, and this is a system that can fly through exports and scrubbing through your timeline when dealing with 4K videos. And speaking of a timeline — you'll be able to see more of that timeline on your screen with this laptop. That's because the MSI Creator M16 sports a tall QHD plus resolution (2560x1600) display that's tuned to the 16:10 aspect ratio. It offers more vertical space than traditional 16:9 gaming laptops.

This one on the MSI Creator M16 is set to expire in another two days, so grab it while it lasts!