This laptop is currently on sale for $1099, $500 off the usual price, making it a great option for those looking for a deal during Amazon's Big Deal Days event.

The MSI Creator M16 is ideal for video editing, 3D CAD modeling, and photo editing, with its powerful hardware, although its 60Hz display may not be optimal for gamers. Check out other Prime Day laptop deals for alternative options.

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop during Amazon's Big Deal Days event, then we've got a great laptop for you. The MSI Creator M16 laptop is now on sale for $1099, a whopping $500 off of the usual asking price.

The MSI Creator M16 is a laptop for creative professionals, and this configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-13700H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU which can use up to 105W of power, delivering very strong performance for both creative work and gaming. This all drives a large 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, plus a 60Hz refresh rate.

If you're in the market for a creator's laptop, this is one of the best you can get to be honest. That hardware is fantastic for video editing and rendering, 3D CAD modeling, and photo editing in Photoshop or other similar programs. It's not got the best display for would-be gamers, though 60Hz is still fine for the vast majority of people who want to game on a laptop.

