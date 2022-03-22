MSI introduces CreatorPro series with professional NVIDIA RTX GPUs

MSI has announced the CreatorPro series of laptops, unsurprisingly aimed at creative professionals. The new lineup includes five laptops, all featuring the new professional NVIDIA RTX GPUs, which were announced earlier today at NVIDIA’s GTC keynote.

MSI CreatorPro Z17 and Z16P

First, there’s the CreatorPro Z17 and Z16P, which are top-tier professional laptops powered by up to an Intel Core i9-12900H with 14 cores (6P + 8E) and 20 threads. They also come with up to an NVIDIA RTX A5500, NVIDIA’s most powerful professional laptop GPU. You can also get them with the new NVIDIA RTX A3000, a lower-tier GPU that should still provide great performance for professional workloads. Both laptops have two RAM slots with support for up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz.

The MSI CreatorPro Z17 and Z16P have different display sizes, but they’re both Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, they have a 165Hz refresh, and they cover 100% of DCI-P3. There’s also an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustments, and both laptops support the MSI Pen. Above the display, there’s a Full HD webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition and four microphones for clear video and voice calls.

Ports-wise, the MSI Creator Z17 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, HDMI 2.1, and a full-size SD card reader. The MSI Creator Z16P lacks an HDMI port and only has one Thunderbolt 4 port, with the other being a regular USB Type-C port. Both laptops also have a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello, if you prefer logging in that way.

CreatorPro M17, M16, and M15

If you want something a bit more mainstream, there’s also the MSI CreatorPro M series, including the M17, M16, and M15. The MSI CreatorPro M17 and M16 are powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H, with 14 cores and 20 threads, while the CreatorPro M15 is still using an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H, with 8 cores and 16 threads.

These laptops also have weaker GPUs. The Creator M17 and M16 give you the option for either NVIDIA RTX A1000, RTX A2000 8GB, or RTX A3000 12GB. The CreatorPro M15 only comes with an NVIDIA RTX A1000, which is one of the lower-end cards in the lineup. All three laptops come with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM with two SODIMM slots.

In terms of the display, the MSI CreatorPro M16 has the most interesting configuration, being a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ resolution (2560 x 1600), plus 100% of DCI-P3. The CreatorPro M17 and M15 both have typical 16:9 displays, and the CreatorPro M15 is only Full HD. the three laptops also miss out on a Full HD webcam, and instead have a 720p camera above the display.

As for ports, all three laptops have one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet. Oddly enough, MSI’s spec sheet says the two larger models have a slower USB Type-A port at USB 2.0 speeds, while all three ports are USB 3.2 Gen 1 on the CreatorPro M15

MSI didn’t say when any of these laptops will be available, but we shouldn’t have long to wait. NVIDIA did say we’d laptops with its new professional GPUs in the second quarter of the year, so MSI will likely announce more details in the near future.

Source: MSI