MSI is no stranger when it comes to NUC PCs. The MSI Cubi NUC 1M is the company's latest generation of compact systems for home and office use. Rocking recent Intel mobile processors, plenty of RAM, and impressive storage options, the Cubi NUC 1M should have ample performance for work. What makes such a device worth considering for the office is the ability to mount it to the rear of a display, reducing desk space and the I/O is ample for connecting not only office equipment but also multiple networks with dual 2.5GbE ports.

As well as creating a decent mini PC, MSI is pushing the Cubi NUC 1M as an environmentally friendly 0.8L PC with a reported 42.9% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic for the materials used and renewable energy source for the factory it was manufactured in. The green approach doesn't stop there as MSI also makes it possible to manage and view power draw within its Windows software. The power plan can be quickly changed, as well as fine-tuning how much power the laptop CPU should pull through its socket. In our testing, I found the MSI Cubi NUC 1M with an Intel Core 7 processor to be a good fit for work and even homelab use.

About this review: MSI supplied XDA with a Cubi NUC 1M for review but had no input ahead of publishing.

MSI Cubi NUC 1M 8 / 10 I like the Intel Core U series inside this PC. The Rocket Lake chips can push hard with excellent single-core performance for powering through a full workday. It could also be used as a great homelabs server but it's not cheap. Pros Low-power Intel CPU performance

Compact design and expandability

Great as an office PC or homelabs server Cons Gets expensive

Gets hot under load $879 at Newegg

Price, specs, and availability

The MSI Cubi NUC 1M starts from $380 for an Intel Core 3 without RAM or storage. It's a barebones unit for aftermarket components. The Core 5 and Core 7 barebone systems cost $500 and $650, respectively. It's not a terrible price to pay but you will need to prepare yourself to spend more when factoring in DDR5 RAM and SSDs, especially from MSI. Inside our review sample is a 10-core chip with a maximum boost speed of 5.4 GHz, 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Wi-Fi 6E is present alongside Bluetooth 5.3 with plenty of USB ports to hook everything up to the system.

Specifications CPU Intel Core 3 100U, Intel Core 5 120U, Intel Core 7 150U Graphics Intel Graphics Memory ~32 GB DDR5 RAM Storage ~1 TB PCIe 4.0 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x audio combo, 2x HDMI, 2x 2.5 GbE Expansion Slots 1x 2.5-inch SATA Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimension 50 x 136 x 133 mm PSU 120W Expand

What I like

I appreciate the MSI Cubi NUC 1M design. It's a sleek cube with a small footprint, perfect for desk placement or installation on the rear of a VESA-compatible monitor. Regardless of where you place this PC, it will perform well with office applications and even some video editing if you don't mind slower rendering times compared to more power-hungry desktop CPUs. There are three storage slots inside the Cubi NUC 1M and replaceable RAM and Wi-Fi card. Gaining access to the internals is as simple as removing four screws, though this will void the impressive three-year warranty.

One of my favorite features of this PC is the optional power button, which can be connected to the device and the cable has considerable length to make it easier to turn on and off the system when it's installed out of reach.

For connectivity, you could attach up to four monitors to the Cubi NUC 1M. It has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, four USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports (two of them front-facing with an audio combo jack), two HDMI ports, and two 2.5GbE ports. The dual 2.5Gb LAN is interesting as it opens up more user cases for the NUC. Remove Windows in favor of TrueNAS SCALE, Ubuntu Server, or even Pfsense and you can create a powerful platform for running homelab instances. With the included VESA bracket, the Cubi NUC 1M can be installed to the rear of a monitor and an optional power button can be used. MSI just about thought of everything.