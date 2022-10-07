MSI deals slash $240 off the Creator M16 with GeForce RTX 3060 graphics

MSI is currently running some deals on a few of its laptops and desktop computers, and if you’ve been on the hunt for a new PC, now might be a good time to buy one. The deals cover a bit of ground, but a couple of highlights include the MSI Creator M16 and the MSI Presting 14 Evo, two great laptops for productivity.

First off, the MSI Creator M16 is a laptop for creative professionals, and this configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, paired with an Nvidia GeFOrce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU which can use up to 105W of power, delivering very strong performance for creative work and gaming, if you’re into that. This all drives a large 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, plus a 165Hz refresh rate. That’s a fantastic combination of specs, and while the $1,499 MSRP wasn’t bad, you can get it for just $1,259 now – a nice $240 discount. This promotion even includes a wireless mouse, too.

Another great deal is on the MSI Prestige 14 Evo, which is more of a high-end business laptop. This configuration is fairly basic, but it does come with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, plus 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, which is enough for what most people need. It has a 14-inch Full HD display, too. The MSRP is $929, which is a bit steep, but with a a $230 discount, you can get it for just $699, and that’s a pretty great price for what you’re getting here.

If those deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, there are a few more MSI products discounted right now, which may be more to your liking. We’ll list those below in case you find them interesting

If you’re looking for some goodies from other brands, Acer is also running deals on some of its laptops, which you may want to take a look at.