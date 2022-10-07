MSI deals slash $240 off the Creator M16 with GeForce RTX 3060 graphics
MSI is currently running some deals on a few of its laptops and desktop computers, and if you’ve been on the hunt for a new PC, now might be a good time to buy one. The deals cover a bit of ground, but a couple of highlights include the MSI Creator M16 and the MSI Presting 14 Evo, two great laptops for productivity.
First off, the MSI Creator M16 is a laptop for creative professionals, and this configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, paired with an Nvidia GeFOrce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU which can use up to 105W of power, delivering very strong performance for creative work and gaming, if you’re into that. This all drives a large 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, plus a 165Hz refresh rate. That’s a fantastic combination of specs, and while the $1,499 MSRP wasn’t bad, you can get it for just $1,259 now – a nice $240 discount. This promotion even includes a wireless mouse, too.
-
The MSI Creator M16 is a powerful laptop for creative professional swith a great display. With a $240 discount, it becomes a fantastic deal for the price.
Another great deal is on the MSI Prestige 14 Evo, which is more of a high-end business laptop. This configuration is fairly basic, but it does come with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, plus 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, which is enough for what most people need. It has a 14-inch Full HD display, too. The MSRP is $929, which is a bit steep, but with a a $230 discount, you can get it for just $699, and that’s a pretty great price for what you’re getting here.
-
The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is a great business laptop that can handle work tasks just very well. For just $699, it's a very good deal, plus it includes one year of Microsoft 365 Personal.
If those deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, there are a few more MSI products discounted right now, which may be more to your liking. We’ll list those below in case you find them interesting
Laptops:
- MSI Crosshair 15 (Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $1,499 at Newegg ($100 off)
- MSI Pulse GL66 (Intel Core i9-12900H, GeForce RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – $1,699 at Newegg ($100 off)
- MSI Creator M16 (Intel Core i7-11800H, GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – $1,099 at Amazon ($400 off)
Desktops:
- MSI Aegis RS (Intel Core i7-12700KF, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – $1,699 at Amazon ($90 off)
- MSI Aegis RS (Intel Core i7-12700K, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – $3,049 at Newegg ($250 off)
- MSI Aegis ZS (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, AMD Radeon RX 6600, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD) – $1,079 at Newegg ($120 off)
Monitors:
- MSI MEG381CQR Plus Gaming Monitor (37.5-inch, 21:9, 3840 x 1600, 175Hz, IPS) – $1,599.99 at B&H ($200 off)
- MSI Optix AG321CQR (31.5-inch, 16:9, 2560 x 1440, 165Hz, VA) – $274.99 at Amazon ($125 off)
If you’re looking for some goodies from other brands, Acer is also running deals on some of its laptops, which you may want to take a look at.