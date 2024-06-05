Key Takeaways The star of the show was the MEG Vision X AI, an AI-powered gaming PC with a screen on the front panel and tons of potential use cases.

The modern AM273Q AI all-in-one PC is a good option for the masses, thanks to its retractable webcam, VESA mount compatibility, and Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.

MSI also showcased refreshed devices like MAG Infinite E1 14th and Cubi NUC 13MQG with eco-friendly designs and enhanced performance.

Most people know MSI as a gaming brand, and the company had a number of computers to unveil at this year's Computex in Taipei. While the company has been making strides in the world of AI, they've also been focused on introducing computers not just aimed at gamers, but for business users as well. There's a new AI-powered gaming PC with a screen on the front, a bunch of all-in-one computers, and some mini PCs as well!

Disclaimer: MSI paid for my flight and accommodation for my trip to Taipei for Computex 2024, but had no input into the contents of this article.

MEG Vision X AI

One of the coolest things I saw at Computex

The MSI MEG Vision X AI is genuinely one of the coolest products I've seen at all of Computex. The front display, by default, acts as an extension of Windows. What this means is that you can use it like you would any other second monitor, and because it's vertical, there are a ton of uses for that. If you're a streamer, you can use it to keep an eye on your Twitch chat. If you're a student or a writer, you can keep notes on it — and there's so much more too.

It gets even better when you start to throw MSI's software into the mix. By default, there are different profiles you can enable for different usages, and those usages will show what are essentially widgets on the front panel. When MSI demonstrated it to me, the four options were "Gaming", "Work", "Meeting", and "Entertainment." It can show things like a hardware monitor, multinational clocks, performance profiles, and so much more. It's a really cool concept, and I love what they're doing with it.

In terms of specifications, MSI is notably quiet on that front, instead referring to the MEG Vision X AI as having "next-gen" components. What that means is anyone's guess, but given the AI capabilities and the powerful graphics performance, I can't help but wonder if it has some combination of Lunar Lake and perhaps an upcoming Nvidia GPU. That's entirely my own guess though, and not one that I can substantiate in any kind of way.

The MEG Vision X AI is said to be coming at the end of this year, so you'll be able to get your hands on one of these at some point. For what price, and what specifications, remains a mystery at present.

MSI Modern AM273Q AI

An all-in-one PC for the masses

The Modern AM273Q AI is an all-in-one PC with a few tricks up its sleeve. It has a retractable FHD webcam, making it ideal for video conferencing and online communication. It also comes with USB-C ports and HDMI, and the monitor can be used as a regular monitor when the computer is switched off. It's VESA mount compatible too, making it easy to attach to monitor arms and the like.

This monitor has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (the 155U) with its AI Boost NPU. It also has two DDR5 slots with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two HDMI outputs. It's a 27-inch 1440p IPS panel and looks great in person, perfect for someone who wants a nice computer to work off of during the day. There aren't any extravagant bells and whistles here, but it simply gets the job done.

MSI has a ton of other computers here too

These were just two of my favorites

If you're looking for even more MSI computers, then you're in luck. The company showed off a ton more, though most of them were simply refreshed of previous generation devices. For example, in the MPG series, the MAG Infinite E1 14th is upgraded to an Intel 14th Gen processor, featuring MSI’s AI Engine for optimized user experience and Frozr AI Cooling for enhanced thermal management. The system is also built for easy upgrades, ensuring longevity and adaptability for future needs.

For business solutions, the Cubi NUC 13MQG stands out with its eco-friendly design, made of PCR plastics. It includes more connectivity options such as dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and offers substantial flexibility with support for multiple displays and a VESA mountable design. MSI showed me it mounted on one of the monitors that it had launched.

The release schedule for these devices varies, with the MAG Infinite E1 14th and Cubi NUC 1MG already available. The Cubi NUC 13MQG is expected in the third quarter of 2024, while the PRO DP21 14MQG is also currently available. The PRO MP275QPDG’s release date remains to be determined.