MSI announces new gaming and creator laptops at CES 2022

With CES 2022 about to begin, MSI has introduced its latest laptops for gamers and content creators alike. The new laptops come with new Intel processors and improved NVIDIA graphics, along with some other improvements. MSI touts up to 40% higher CPU performance in its new laptops, no doubt thanks to the new 12th-generation Intel Core processors. For graphics, the laptops come with NVIDIA’s new Ti graphics card including the top-tier RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, which promises higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX.

To help with performance, MSI has also developed a new cooling technology, a phase-changing liquid metal pad. According to MSI, this thermal interface is solid when it’s under 58º C (137º F), but after that point, it melts and fills the space between the CPU and thermal block, improving the heat transfer and resulting in up to 10% higher performance.

MSI Stealth GS77 and GS66 (2022)

Starting with the gaming laptops, MSI has introduced the 2022 MSI Stealth GS77 and GS66, which are relatively lightweight gaming laptops, the former being a 17-inch model and the other a 15.6-inch version. Performance-wise, the MSI Stealth laptops come with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, featuring 14 cores (six high-performance, eight efficient) and boost speeds up to 5GHz. The Core i9 model of the GS77 also includes the phase-changing liquid metal pad for cooling. The laptops also come with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6X) and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradeable to 64GB) so performance surely isn’t lacking. You also get a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Aside from the size, the two MSI Stealth 2022 laptops offer similar display options. You can get a Full HD display at 360Hz, a Quad HD display at 240Hz, or a 4K display with 100% of Adobe RGB coverage. On the GS66 model, this is a 60Hz panel, but the GS77 has a 120Hz refresh rate instead. The Stealth GS77 also has better sound with six 2W stereo speakers compared to the GS66’s two speakers. Additionally, the 17-inch variant has a Full HD webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, while the 15-inch model has an HD 720p camera (also with facial recognition).

Both laptops come with a solid supply of ports including Thunderbolt 4 support, a standard USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and HDMI 2.1. In terms of design, the Stealth GS66 weighs 4.63lbs and measures just over 18mm in thickness, while the GS77 weighs 5.7lbs and is just over 20mm thick. That’s fairly portable for a laptop with these kinds of specs.

The MSI Stealth GS66 will start at $2,499 with a Core i9-12900H, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and 32GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Stealth GS77 starts at $1,799 with a Core i7-12650H, RTX 3060, and 16GB of RAM.

MSI Raider GE76 and GE66 (2022)

If you want higher performance and also something more flashy, then you have the MSI Raider GE76 (17-inch) and GE66 (15.6-inch). These laptops come with similarly powerful specs, but with up to an Intel Cre i9-12900HK processor now, giving you a bit more performance, though it’s still got six performance and eight efficient cores. In this case, both sizes come with the phase-changing liquid metal pad, but only on the Core i9 models since they heat up more. You also get up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB) GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

For the display, the MSI Raider 2022 laptops come with similar options ranging from a Full HD 360Hz panel to an Ultra HD 120Hz display, though in this case, the 15.6-inch laptop also get the high refresh rate on the 4K model. The 17-inch variant also has a more affordable option featuring a Full HD 144Hz panel. Both laptops have a 1080p webcam (but not Windows Hello), making them great for streaming games in addition to playing them.

The MSI Raider laptops are significantly flashier, featuring a strip of RGB lighting all along the front of the laptop in addition to the RGB backlit keyboard. They’re also much heavier and thicker, with the 15.6-inch model weighing 7.25lbs and being 23.37mm thick. The 17.3-inch version is even larger, weighing a whopping 8.8lbs and measuring 25.9mm in thickness. For ports, they include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USSB Type-A, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader.

The MSI Raider GE76 starts at $1,599 with a Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3060, 12GB of RAM, and a Full HD 144Hz display. Meanwhile, the Raider GE66 starts at $2,249 with a Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a Full HD 360Hz panel.

MSI Vector GP76 and GP66

The MSI Vector series is a brand-new line of laptops for MSI in 2022, but in terms of performance, it’s not too far off from the others. The 17-inch Vector GP76 comes with up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK, while the GP66 maxes out with a Core i9-12900H. It doesn’t come with the new phase-changing cooling interface, though, and instead it uses MSI Cooler Boost 5 design wit two fans and six heat pipes. The laptops came with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 32GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable), and a 1TB SSD for storage.

For the display, you can choose between a Ful HD 360Hz panel or a Quad HD 240HZ panel on the GP76, while the GP66 only has Full HD options at either 144Hz or 360Hz. They also come with a 720p HD webcam for calls.

One of the standout features of the Vector series is that the laptops include a mini DisplayPort 1.4 connection if you want to hook up a monitor. They also include HDMI 2.1, three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C (no Thunderbolt), 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Design-wise, the laptops look about how you’d expect a gaming laptop to look, including the size. The 15.6-inch model weighs 5.25lbs and it’s 23.37mm thick, while the 17.3-inch variant is 7.65lbs heavy and 25.9mm thick.

The MSI Vector GP66 laptop starts at $2,249 with a Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3080, 32GB of RAM, and a Full HD 144Hz display. The larger Vector GP76 starts at $1,899 with a Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a Full HD 360Hz display.

MSI Pulse GL76 and GL66 (2022)

For the more budget-oriented crowd, MSI is also refreshing its Pulse laptops for 2022. These models come with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with six performance cores and eight efficient cores and boost speeds up to 4.7GHz. They also come with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, so they can certainly still run most modern games without issue. Rounding out the specs, you get up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable) and up to a 1TB SSD (though most models have a 512GB SSD).

For the display, most of the configurations include a Full HD 144Hz panel, though you can spring for a 360Hz refresh rate if you opt for the larger GL76 laptop. All the models also include a 720p HD webcam above the display.

The laptops still include solid connectivity, but cut back in some areas. The HDMI port is now HDMI 2.0, and the Ethernet port offers 1Gbps speeds. You also get one USB Type-C port (no Thunderbolt), three USB Type-A ports, and a headphone jack. Design-wise, they are at least lighter than some others. The Pulse GL66 weighs 4.95lbs and measures 23-88mm in thickness, whole the Pulse GL76 weighs 5.72lbs and is 24.13mm thick.

The MSI Pulse GL76 starts at $1,349 with a Core i7-12700H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Full HD 144Hz display. The smaller Pulse GL66 starts at $1,299 with a similar configuration.

MSI Crosshair 15 and 17

Another lineup getting refreshed for 2022 is the Crosshair laptops, including the MSI Crosshair 15 and 17 themed after Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction. The Crosshair 15 is the more impressive of the two, coming with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, along with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The Crosshair 17 maxes out with a Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The display is mostly the same in both models – a Full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, the Crosshair 15 is slightly better thanks to its top-tier configuration featuring a 360Hz refresh rate instead.

Then there’s the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction edition, which in addition to also having a lid themed around Ubisoft’s title comes with the best display of the bunch – a Quad HD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. This model also includes a Core i7-12700H, a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

In terms of design and weight, the Crosshair 15 measures 23.88mm in thickness and weighs 5.07lbs (including the Rainbow Six Extraction Edition). The Crosshair 17 is 24.13mm thick and weighs 5.73lbs. The port setup includes HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, and a headphone jack.

As for pricing, the MSI Crosshair 15 starts at $1,599 with a Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The Crosshair 17 starts at $1,649 with the same specs. The MSI Crosshair Rainbow Six Extraction edition costs $1,999, and it only comes in the single configuration mentioned above.

MSI Katana GF76 and GF66 (2022)

Rounding out the 2022 gaming laptops. there’s the MSI Katana GF76 and GF66. The most affordable of MSI’s lineup, these laptops come with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics (RTX 3070 non-Ti on the GF76), 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The display also comes in a single configuration, that being a Full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The MSI Katana GF76 and GF66 have the same port setup as the laptops mentioned above, including HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Eithermet, USB Type-C, three USB Type-A ports, and a headphone jack. Despite their less impressive specs, they’re slightly thicker. The GF66 measures 24.89mm in thickness and weighs 4.96lbs, while the GF76 is 25.15mm thick and weighs 5.73lbs.

The MSI Katana GF66 starts at $1,099 with a Core i5-12500H, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The GF76 model starts at $1,249 with a Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAN, and a 512GB SSD. MSI also mentioned new Sword laptops for 2022, but didn’t share pricing or specs information.

MSI Creator Z17 and Z16P

Moving on to creator-focused laptops, MSI announced the new Cretoar Z17 and Z16P for 2022, also powered by the latest ad greatest from Intel and NVIDIA. The laptops come with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor along with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. On top of that, they come with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, giving you plenty of RAM and storage for creative projects.

The display on these laptops is quite different, coming in a taller 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ resolution (2560 x 1600) across the board. They also cover 100% of DCI-P3 for accurate color reproduction. Most of the configurations also include a 165Hz refresh rate, though there’s one model with a 120Hz panel called the Creator Z16. All models except the entry-level Z16 include a Full HD webcam with Windows Hello support. That base model has a 720p camera, but still supports Windows Hello.

Design-wise, these laptops are definitely more subdued and portable than MSI’s gaming hardware. The Creator Z17 measures 19.05mm in thickness and weighs 5.49lbs, while the Z16P weighs 5.27lbs and is just as thick. The entry-level Z16 is thinner at 16.26mm and weighs 5.07lbs. All models include Thunderbolt 4 support (two ports on the Z17 and Z16, one port on the Z16P) and USB Type-A. Only the Z17 has an HDMI port, however, and none of them have Ethernet. Additionally, the Z17 and Z16P have full-size SD card readers, while the Z16 has a microSD card reader instead.

The MSI Creator Z17 starts at $3,249 with an Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD. The Creator Z16P starts at $2,999 with the same specs aside from RAM, which starts at 16GB. The entry-level Creator Z16 costs $2,499 with a Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Creator M16

Finally, for creators on a budget, there’s the MSI Creator M16. This one comes in just two models: One has an Intel Core i7-12650H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11 Home; the other has a Core i7-12700H, a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro. Both models have a 16-inch Quad HD+ display with 100% of DCI-P3 color coverage and a 60Hz refresh rate. The webcam is a standard 720p camera without Windows Hello.

Design-wise, the Creator M16 is fairly bulky, measuring 23.88mm in thickness and weighing 6.06lbs. It’s also the only one of MSI’s laptops announced today that doesn’t have an RGB keyboard and just uses a white backlight.

All of that comes at a $1,499 price tag for the Core i7-12700H/RTX 3050 Ti model, or $1,599 for the Core i7-12650H/RTX 3060 variant.

All of the laptops announced today should be available for preorder on January 25th, and shipping will begin on February 1st.