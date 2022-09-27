MSI unveils new desktop lineup with 13th-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics

With Intel unveiling its 13th-generation Core processors for desktops today, many companies are eager jump on board. MSI has introduced an upgraded range of desktop PCs featuring the Intel 13th-gen processors, as well as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs that were announced on September 20th. The upgraded lineup includes the MPG Trident 3, MPG Trident AS, the MEG Aegis Ti5, and the classic Codex series.

Most notably, MSI is also introducing two significant redesigns in the lineup to go along with the new specs. Those are the MSI MEG Trident X2 and the MAG Infinite X2, and they too feature 13th-generation Intel processors and the latest Nvidia graphics, but there’s a bit more going on with them.

MSI MEG Trident X2

The MEG Trident X family is one of MSI’s flagship products, featuring powerful specs in a surprisingly compact design. With the MEG Trident X2, the company is introducing some major design changes for the first time. For starters, MSI has built a 4.5-inch touchscreen on the front of the PC, giving users quick access to system controls without having to navigate the PC in a more traditional way. This interface first appeared on the MSI MEG Aegis Ti 5, but it’s now made its way to the more compact Trident X2.

The internals have also been redesigned, with the MEG Trident X2 featuring a 280mm all-in-one liquid cooling system, plus the Silent Storm Cooling 3 design that separates major heat-generating components of the PC to be cooled individually. The new thermal design should allow the computer to stay cool while being relatively silent.

Finally, the MSI MEG Trident X2 comes with an ATX 3.0 compliant power supply that ensures more reliable power delivery to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and other components.

MSI MPG Infinite X2

If you want something that looks a bit more conventional, the MSI MPG Infinite X2 has also been upgraded. In addition to the latest specs, this desktop now comes with a 240mm AIO liquid cooling system combined with MSI’s Silent Storm Cooling design. It also comes with the new ATX 3.0 compliant power supply.

Beyond that, the MSI MPG Infinite X2 comes with an easily upgradeable design. The tempered glass side panel is easily removable with thumbscrews that shouldn’t require any tools to remove, and the SSD slots are also tool-less, so you can easily replace or upgrade your storage as needed. MSI has also equipped the PC with a magnetic dust filter at the top, making it easy to keep the PC clean in the long run and ensure it’s running at the top of its abilities.

MSI MEG 34DC QD-OLED

MSI is also introducing a brand-new gaming monitor to go with its top-tier desktops. The MSI MEG 34DC QD-OLED is the first monitor in the company’s lineup to use Quantum Dot OLED technology, delivering a top-tier experience across the board. It’s a 34-inch ultrawide panel with a resolution of 3440 x 1440, and it can reach up to 1000 nits of brightness for HDR content. Plus, it promises 98.3% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and a Delta E of less than 2, so color reproduction and accuracy should be fantastic.

Of course, it’s a gaming monitor, so it also has a 175Hz refresh rate and an incredibly low response time of 0.1ms, typical of OLED displays. It also supports HDMI 2.1, which gives it an advantage over the Dell Alienware AW3423DW, likely the most popular QD-OLED monitor right now. This should allow you to use the full 175Hz refresh rate through both HDMI and DisplayPort, whereas the Alienware panel is limited to 100Hz through HDMI.

As for extra features, the MSI MEG 34DC QD-OLED comes with a built-in KVM so you can use multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse, and it can also provide 65W charging to a laptop through the USB Type-C port. On the software side, you get features like picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture, which can be useful if you’re trying to use two sources at once.

MSI Z790 motherboards

For PC builders and DIY enthusiasts, MSI also announced a few new components today to get you prepared for the new Intel processors announced today. The company is introducing new motherboards across the MEG, MPG, and MAG lineups, all based on the Z790 chipset.

At the top of the range, the MSI MEG Z790 motherboards come with “extreme cooling” capabilities, and they feature a whipping seven M.2 SSD slots for storage with the company’s Shield Frozr tehrmal interface to ensure the best possible performance. Beyond that, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 10Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E support, and and M-Vision Dashboard touchscreen for easy access to motherboard settings.

The MSI MPG Z790 motherboards focused on RGB customization with onboard RGB and addressable RGB headers for any other components gamers want to light up. These boards still come with 2,5Gbps Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E support, though that’s all MSI had to share. Finally, the MSI MAD Z790 boards are a bit less flashy, but MSI touts an extended heatsink design for improved performance and reliability. MSI says it will offer versions of these boards with DDR4 support for gamers who aren’t quite ready for DDR5 yet.

MSI power supplies

Still on the topic of custom builds, MSI introduced a handful of new power supplies (PSUs) prepared for the latest hardware. The MEG Ai1300P and MEG Ai1000P are the range-toppers, featuring 80 Plus Platinum certification and up to 1300W of power for the most decked-out builds. Naturally, the PSUs support PCie 5.0 and ATX 3.0, and the 16-pin PCie 5.0 connector can deliver up to 600W of power.

As for the MSI MPG A1000G, A850G, and A750G, they’re meant for less demanding systems. They have 80 plus Gold certification and up to 1000W of power (depending on the model),and they also come with full PCIe 5.0 and ATX 3.0 compatibility, including a 16-pin PCIe 5.0 connector.

MSI MEG Prospect 700R and CoreLiquid S360

Rounding things out, MSI introduced two more PC components to help gamers complete their builds. Those are the MSI PRospect 700R PC case and the CoreLiquid S360 AiO liquid cooler. The two are designed to go well together, as the Prospect 700R case has space for a 360mm radiator either on the front or at the top, allowing users to mount the CoreLiquid S360 in any position they prefer. Of course, other 360mm liquid coolers should also work fine.

Both the case and the cooler come with built-in displays that can either display system information or graphics chosen by the user for an additional degree of customization.

These products should all launch in the coming months, though MSI didn’t have pricing or availability info to share today.