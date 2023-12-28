MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G Premium performance $870 $915 Save $45 The MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti is a premium aftermarket variant that offers an excellent VRM design, superb build quality, and a more robust overclocking experience, albeit at a higher price tag. Pros Superior VRM design Higher boost clock MSI Mystic Light software Cons Higher price tag $870 at Amazon

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is an outstanding upper mid-range GPU from the RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, designed to target 1440p and 4K resolutions without forcing you to spend over $1,000. With the plethora of aftermarket variants available, it is often quite confusing to choose the ideal variant for you. Let’s compare two of the very best graphics card models of the RTX 4070 Ti, the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti, and the PNY XLR8 RTX 4070 Ti, to see how the two stack up against each other.

Pricing, specs, and availability

Nvidia launched the RTX 4070 Ti at $799 MSRP, but the fluctuating availability and demand means that the MSRP is often nothing more than a placeholder. Of course, aftermarket variants emerged quickly, with retail prices ranging from $800 all the way up to $900 for the most premium variants.

With an initial MSRP of $840, the MSI Gaming X Trio comes in slightly higher than the PNY model, which is listed at $830 MSRP. However, market dynamics mean prices vary wildly. As of the time of writing, the MSI variant can be acquired for around $870, while the PNY XLR8 RTX 4070 Ti is temporarily cut to a more enticing $800. Thankfully, the availability of both graphics cards seems to be robust, with major online retailers stocking these models at or close to their MSRP. This availability provides consumers with a relatively straightforward purchasing experience.



MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Interface PCI Express Gen 4 PCI Express Gen 4 Memory 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X Power 285W 285W CUDA Cores 7,680 units 7,680 units Display Outputs 3x DP 1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1 3x DP 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.1 Dimensions (LxWxH) 337x140x62mm 332.8x136.4x66.5mm Base clock speed 2,310MHz 2,310MHz Boost clock speed 2,745MHz 2,610MHz Memory bus width 192-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 21Gbps 504Gbps

Cooling

The cooling systems employed by the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti and the PNY XLR8 4070 Ti demonstrate distinct engineering approaches with the shared goal of optimal thermal management. The MSI Gaming X Trio integrates the Tri Frozr 3 cooling solution, featuring a substantial heatsink with direct contact with the GPU and memory chips via a generously sized nickel-plated baseplate. Six heatpipes efficiently transfer heat to cooling fins, and a secondary metallic cooling plate further enhances VRM cooling. The use of Torx FAN 5.0 variants for the three fans underscores MSI's commitment to cutting-edge design.

In contrast, the PNY XLR8 4070 Ti embraces a robust cooling strategy with a massive 3.5-slot heatsink designed for effective thermal dissipation. The heatsink is connected to a sizable nickel-plated copper baseplate through an impressive array of seven 6mm-thick heatpipes. This construction ensures direct contact with the GPU die, enhancing overall thermal performance. PNY further enhances the cooling setup with three 100mm fans employing a dual ball bearing design for both quiet acoustics and increased reliability.

When comparing the two, the PNY RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 variant emerges as the superior cooling solution, combining a substantial heatsink, efficient heatpipes, and strategically designed fans.

The use of a 3.5-slot heatsink and seven gigantic heatpipes contribute to an overall more effective thermal management system, making it a compelling choice for users seeking optimal cooling performance.

Performance

The performance of both cards is influenced by their respective clock speeds and power delivery systems. The MSI variant takes the lead with a factory boost clock of up to 2745 MHz, showcasing its capability for high-performance gaming and rendering tasks. This elevated clock speed is attributed in part to the robust power delivery system, featuring a 10+2 phase VRM design. The GPU voltage benefits from 10 power phases, each rated for 55A, while the memory is efficiently managed by a 2-phase design. The use of Alpha & Omega DrMOS components in the VRM design further solidifies the MSI Gaming X Trio's performance credentials.

On the other hand, the PNY XLR8 4070 Ti presents a slightly more conservative boost clock of 2610 MHz. Its 9+2 phase VRM design allocates 9 phases to the GPU voltage, with each phase rated for 50A. The VRM design incorporates OnSemi DrMOS components, ensuring stability and efficiency. While the PNY variant offers respectable performance, its clock speeds and power delivery system fall slightly behind those of the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti.

In the performance comparison between the two, the MSI Gaming X Trio holds the advantage with superior internal components, a higher factory boost clock, and a more advanced power delivery structure. Moreover, the MSI Gaming X Trio offers a +7% power limit for overclocking, while the power limit is locked on the PNY variant. These factors contribute to not only better out-of-the-box performance but also enhanced GPU overclocking potential for users seeking to push their graphics card to its limits.

Design

Design is a subjective matter, but both the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti and PNY XLR8 RTX 4070 Ti offer spectacular designs that cater to gamers seeking a visually striking component for their systems. The MSI Gaming X Trio exhibits a contemporary and aggressive styling with a metallic shroud featuring sharp angles and edges, giving it a modern and dynamic appearance. The RGB lighting is a standout feature, with a diagonal strip running across the central fan and subtle script illumination on the side. The overall design is complemented by a non-RGB MSI logo on the backplate, making it an eye-catching choice, particularly for vertical installations.

Both cards prioritize aesthetics, allowing users to choose based on their design preferences.

Similarly, the PNY XLR8 RTX 4070 Ti also embraces an aggressive design ethos. While its shroud is more straightforward than the MSI variant, PNY opts for a trendy and stylish approach to RGB lighting. The card features two bars of RGB lighting, forming a cross pattern around the middle fan, creating a visually dynamic effect. Additionally, RGB lighting is strategically placed around the XLR8 script on the side. Both cards prioritize aesthetics, allowing users to choose based on their design preferences.

While aesthetics are subjective, the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti gains a slight advantage in terms of software support. The MSI Mystic Light RGB software is noted for its wider compatibility and richer feature set compared to the PNY VelocityX software. This makes the MSI option more appealing for users who value versatility and comprehensive RGB customization options for their gaming setup.

MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti vs PNY XLR8 4070 Ti: Which variant should you buy?

Both the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti and PNY XLR8 RTX 4070 Ti offer excellent overall performance and are certainly among the best RTX 4070 Ti variants that you can currently buy. While the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti costs a bit more at the time of writing, it justifies its price premium by offering a superior internal layout, with a more robust power delivery system and better performance out of the box. It is certainly a more well-rounded option for enthusiasts who want to buy an RTX 4070 Ti GPU.

On the other hand, the PNY XLR8 RTX 4070 Ti has its own merits. It offers a better and more comprehensive cooling solution, leading to a more comfortable and quieter gaming experience overall. Moreover, it offers better value for your money thanks to its lower price tag, solidifying itself as a solid choice for mainstream gamers.

At the end of the day, both variants have their strengths and weaknesses, and it is up to the prospective buyer to gauge whether or not the extra price premium for the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4070 Ti makes sense from a value perspective.