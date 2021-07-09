MSI has new all-AMD Alpha laptops, plus the 19mm-thin Delta 15

MSI today announced a few new gaming laptops in its lineup, including the Delta 15, Alpha 15, and Alpha 17. These are “AMD Advantage” laptops, which is a term AMD recently came up with. It refers to laptops that use both AMD CPUs and GPUs to take advantage of AMD features like Smart Access Memory. So yes, these laptops all come with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Radeon RX6000M series graphics.

The most interesting of the laptops is the new Delta 15, which is a brand-new series for MSI. This is a gaming laptop that’s just 19mm thin, and it has a fairly sleek and understated design. It’s the kind of gaming laptop you could take to the office without getting too many weird looks. It weighs just 1.9kg, too, and while that’s not super light, it’s great for a gaming laptop like this. It can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and a Radeon RX6700M for graphics rendering, so you’re getting plenty of power for a machine this size. It also packs up to a Full HD 240Hz refresh rate display, so you’ll be looking at very smooth games on it.

In terms of ports, you’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort, another Type-C port without DisplayPort, and two USB Type-A ports, all USB 3.2 Gen 2. You also have an HDMI port for external displays. MSI touts up to 12 hours of battery life, but that varies with your configuration and usage.

The MSI Alpha 15/17 are a little less interesting than the Delta 15. These laptops are being refreshed, and previous models were already AMD-only. Now, they can be had with up to a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU plus Radeon RX6600M graphics, which isn’t quite as impressive, though you should still get a solid gaming experience from it. The Full HD display can go as high as 144Hz, so you don’t have to worry about rendering as many frames. The laptops also have a refreshed design, featuring 5mm bezels and an RGB backlit keyboard. The ports are slightly different here, with one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and three USB Type-A ports (two USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB 2.0). You do get gigabit Ethernet, though, and an HDMI port as well.

MSI didn’t say when or where these Delta or Alpha laptops will be available. Pricing is also unknown for now, but you can keep an eye out for MSI laptops at Best Buy. Or check out our roundup of the best MSI laptops you can buy right now if you don’t want to wait.