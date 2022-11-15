MSI has announced a duo of new gaming desktop PCs powered by the latest hardware from Intel and Nvidia. The new MSI Infinite RS and MSI Aegis RS are available now, and they pack 13th-gen Intel Core desktop processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics.

MSI Infinite RS

The more powerful of the two models is definitely the MSI Infinite RS, which comes with up to an Intel Core i9-12900KF and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. For those who want the most power possible, there's even a model featuring the MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X. As the name suggests, this version of the GPU is liquid-cooled, so it also has a noticeably slimmer profile than the air-cooled versions of the RTX 4090.

Of course, that means there's a radiator to cool the liquid, and that's why there's space for a 360mm radiator at the top of the case on this PC. What's more, the case includes four 120mm ARGB fans, with three intakes at the front and one exhaust at the back, all with customizable RGB lighting. You can show off those RGB lights with the tempered glass side panel, too.

Aside from the CPU and GPU, the MSI Infinite RS is available with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM along with 2TB of SSD storage and another 2TB if you want to add an HDD. You can buy it using the link below, though there are other configurations available, with prices starting at $4,499.99.

MSI Infinite RS (13th-gen Intel, RTX 40 series) The MSI Infinite RS packs top-tier Intel Core 13th-generation processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, including a liquid-cooled variant of the GPU. See at Newegg

MSI Aegis RS

Another model available today is the MSI Aegis RS, which is a desktop PC assembled in the United States. It comes in a chassis sporting three intake fans at the front and one exhaust at the back, all with RGB that can be shown off thanks to the tempered glass panels. Yes, not only is the side panel made of glass, but half of the front panel as well, which makes for a more interesting design overall.

This one has slightly less impressive specs, however, maxing out with an Intel Core i7-13700KF and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. It also comes with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (though you can always upgrade later), up to a 2TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD.

The Aegis RS is also available today, according to MSI, though it's not actually listed on Newegg, where MSI says it's available. You can keep an eye on this page if you want to see when it shows up.