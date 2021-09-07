MSI introduces limited edition Creator Z16 laptop in black

MSI has announced a new limited edition of the Creator Z16 laptop it launched back in May. This new model is designed in partnership with Hiroshi Fujiwara, a Japanese streetwear designer who has worked with brands like Nike and Louis Vuitton. The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition doesn’t feature any special specs, but it does come in a special bundle including a mouse, mouse pad, and a sleeve bag.

All these extras feature special branding with the Fragment Design (Fujiwara’s brand) and MSI logos, but that’s not all. The laptop itself also features this special branding. Rather than the usual Lunar Gray model, this version comes in “Stellar Black” with logos for both Fragment Design and MSI on the lid, keyboard deck, and bottom base cover.

As for the specs, this is a standard configuration of the Creator Z16, and you don’t get to choose much. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM (with two SODIMM slots allowing you to upgrade up to 64GB), and 1TB of storage. It also includes a 90Whr battery and a 180W charger.

This limited edition also has the same fantastic display as on the original MSI Creator Z16. This is a 16-inch touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it comes with Quad HD+ resolution (2560 x 1600), plus a 120HZ refresh rate. Not only that, it covers 100% of DCI-P3 and is rated with a Delta E < 2 for color accuracy. It uses mini LEDs for backlighting and has VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. This makes it a fantastic display for content creation (as the laptop’s name suggests), but also media consumption. Sound should also be great thanks to a quad-speaker stereo system.

As for connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports – with one of each kind on each side of the laptop – a microSD card reader, and a combo audio jack. There’s also a proprietary charger port since USB Power Delivery can’t deliver more than 100W of power. The keyboard is RGB backlit with per-key lighting powered by mini LEDs. Finally, you get both a fingerprint reader and IR camera for Windows Hello.

The MSI Creator Z16 Fujiware Hirroshi Limited Edition will cost $2,699, which is $100 more than the standard version with a similar configuration, except that has 32GB of RAM. As you’d expect, you’re paying a premium for the special branding. This model will be available from MSI in October.