MSI launches new mobile workstations with Quadro RTX graphics

MSI has announced the launch of a series of new mobile workstation PCs, meant for heavy professional workloads. The new laptops include a refreshed WS, WF, and WE series. These mobile workstations come with the latest NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs and Intel Core H-series CPUs. They also all come with features like Windows Hello, TPM 2.0 (which is required for Windows 11), BIOS lock, and HDD lock to keep your data secure.

Starting with the refreshed WS series, there’s the new WS66 and WS76 mobile workstations, though MSI only seems to talk about the WS66. These laptops can be packed with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, which has eight cores and 16 threads. It’s coupled with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000 for graphics, so you’re definitely getting quite a bit of power here. On top of that, you get up to 64GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. You also get a 99.9Whr battery, which is the maximum size allowed in an airplane cabin.

For its specs, the WS66 is already relatively small and light. It measures 358.3mm x 248mm x 19.8mm (at its thickest point), and it weighs 2.1kg. The display on the WS66 is a 15.6-inch Full HD panel with “close to 100%” coverage of sRGB. Meanwhile, the WS76 will be available with a 17.3-inch 4K mini-LED display with DisplayHDR 1000 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage. MSI didn’t say when this larger model would be available, however.

The MSI WS66 mobile workstation is already available to preorder in a few places including Newegg, with Amazon and B&H Photo also making it available soon. It starts at $2,599.

Next up is the MSI WE76. In terms of the internals, this mobile workstation is very similar to the WS76. It’s powered by up to an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and NVIDIA Quadro RTX A5000. It can also be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. However, this time, MSI is using its Cooler Boost 5 technology to help keep things running cool, and this laptop is significantly larger, so it should be able to do a better job of keeping cool. The battery is also the same size, 99.9Whr.

The display is a 17.3-inch 4K panel, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate for extra smoothness. It also covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color space, making it ideal for creative professionals.

The MSI WE76 is available from Newegg and other retailers starting at $2,699.

Finally, there’s the MSI WF76 and WF66 mobile workstations. These are the weaker of today’s laptops, but they’re also the most affordable. Aside from the display size differences – with the WF76 being a 17.3-inch laptop and the WF66 being a 15.6 model – the two are basically the same. They can be had with up to an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and NVIDIA Quadro RTX A2000. They can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, too.

The battery is also smaller on these laptops, both using a 52Whr unit to power the experience. As for the display, it’s a Full HD panel on both models, and it should cover “close to 100% sRGB”. It’s also got a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it fairly suitable for some mobile gaming.

The 15-inch MSI WF66 is available to pre-order from Newegg starting at $1,499. For the larger MSI WF76 mobile workstation, you’ll need to pay at least $1,599 depending on your configuration.

These new laptops join MSI’s existing lineup of professional laptops, including the Creator series that was refreshed back in May.