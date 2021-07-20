MSI launches online store in the US with two exclusive desktop models

MSI has been launching a ton of PCs over the past few weeks and months, and today we’re getting two more. This time, they’re not exactly new models, but they’re new configurations of the Aegis RS desktop tower. The two models are exclusive to the official MSI online store, which the company has just launched in the US. The company says it wants to offer customers an easier way to get its latest hardware, especially due to the ongoing supply constraints.

The two new Aegis RS configurations aren’t even based on the same generation. First, there’s the Aegis RS 10TF-214US, which is based on the 10th-generation model. It comes with an Intel Core i7-10700K CPU an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for graphics. While the CPU is older, this is actually the higher-end model launching today. It has 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3000MHz and 4TB of storage. That’s thanks to a 2TB NVMe SSD and another 2TB HDD with 7200rpm.

That should give you plenty of space for games, and a ton of performance to run them. The Intel CPU may not be the newest, but it’s safe to say you won’t be begging for more performance because of it. Especially with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti paired up with it. This configuration is available for $3,299 on the MSI online store.

As for the other configuration, that’s the MSI Aegis RS 11TE-219US, and that’s based on the 11th-generation model. It packs an Intel Core i7-11700K processor, alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a total of 2TB of storage – a 1TB NVMe SSD and a 1TB HDD at 7200rpm. This configuration costs $2,199 on the MSI online store, so it’s a bit more reasonable.

Both models have the same MSI Z490 motherboard and an AiO liquid cooler for the CPU. Like most desktops, they can easily be upgraded later if you find the components for them. Of course, it wouldn’t be a gaming PC without tons of RGB, so there’s that too. There’s even a button on the chassis to switch between lighting patterns on the fly.

if neither of those interest you, MSI is also selling plenty of existing models on its online store, and you may have an easier time finding them there than at other retailers.