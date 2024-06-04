Key Takeaways MSI unveiled new QD-OLED gaming monitors with AI technology at Computex 2024.

The MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED is the highest-end model with a 34-inch ultra-wide screen and powerful gaming features.

MSI also introduced the MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 for non-ultra-wide gamers, offering high performance and value.

MSI is a pretty big player in the world of gaming monitors, and it has some new additions to its monitor lineup that were unveiled at this year's Computex. Not only are there two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, but there's a new business-focused all-in-one computer, which in itself benefits from MSI's investments in monitor technology.

The company also unveiled a ton of other products at the event, including new mesh network systems, GPU server platforms, and more.

Disclaimer: MSI paid for my flight and accommodation for my trip to Taipei for Computex 2024, but had no input into the contents of this article.

Related Best monitors in 2024 Need a new monitor for your desktop setup? These are some of the best monitors you can buy right now for productivity and entertainment.

MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED

An AI monitor with game integration

Right away, one of the coolest monitors that I've ever seen is MSI's MEG 321URX QD-OLED. It looks fantastic, it's big and vibrant, and it has one special trick up its sleeve. It's got a 3840 x 2160 (UHD) QD-OLED panel, a 240 Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time, and it has features that reduce the risk of OLED burn-in.

As for the special trick up its sleeve that helps this monitor stand out, MSI claims that this is the world’s first gaming AI monitor, featuring AI technology to enhance gameplay and the SpectrumBar with Mystic Light for synced ambient lighting. That SpectrumBar integration is especially interesting, as you can enable that feature through SkySight. In certain games, it will be able to show you information on your monitor pulled from the game running on the machine.

In the above screenshot, you can see the monitor settings for enabling SkySight, and how it works in Monster Hunter World. It can display ammo, health, sharpness, or Spirit Slash in the above screenshot. It seems to be able to analyze what's happening on the display and assist the user. For example, videos showing this technology off once demonstrated how it could highlight enemies in League of Legends, though that was met with controversy.

Still, this is an incredibly interesting monitor and one of the best in MSI's lineup at present. Between the monitor display tech itself and the AI features built around it, MSI's monitors are certainly worth a look at.

MSI MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED

The star of MSI's show for most people

At Computex, MSI introduced several gaming monitors, highlighting the MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED as the highest-end "general" model. This monitor features a 34-inch ultra-wide screen with an 1800R curvature, aimed at providing immersive gameplay. It offers a 3440x1440 (UWQHD) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03 millisecond response time, requiring powerful hardware for optimal performance. That 240Hz refresh rate is the upgrade here, with last generation monitors of this size typically peaking at 175Hz.

MSI's QD-OLED technology is said to enhance color accuracy and brightness, resulting in a more vibrant and lifelike display. MSI's GI smart gaming features include a KVM switch, HDMI 2.1 port, and VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, designed to enhance performance.

The KVM switch is going to arguably be the star of the show to many gamers, as it allows control of multiple devices with a single set of peripherals. This means you can have it hooked up to both a gaming rig and a work setup so that you can switch from work to play at the press of a button. The HDMI 2.1 port supports the latest consoles so that you can even have it hooked up to an Xbox or a PlayStation. Finally, The VESA ClearMR 13000 certification ensures motion clarity, reducing blur for an improved visual experience, and it comes with a three-year warranty.

MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2

For the non-ultra-wide gamer

MSI also introduced the MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2, a 27-inch QD-OLED flat panel display designed for high performance and value. This monitor offers a 2560x1440 (WQHD) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03 millisecond response time, along with an HDMI 2.1 connection port. Tailored for FPS and console esports players, it's got all the features you'd expect for a gaming monitor while focused on giving you everything you need.

Both this and other MSI monitors support MSI Console Mode and feature MSI OLED Care 2.0. This includes a fanless design to extend panel life and enhanced screen protection functions such as pixel shift, panel protection, and static screen detection. Additionally, new features like multi-logo detection, taskbar detection, and edge detection are included to mitigate OLED burn-in. Finally, the monitor also comes with a three-year warranty.

MSI's other monitors that released this year are here at Computex too

There's a lot available

In the MPG series, the MPG 321CUPF is optimized for both action and adventure games with UHD at 160Hz and supports next-gen consoles with 120Hz at 4K. The MAG series features the MAG 321UP QD-OLED, designed for top-tier gaming performance and equipped with OLED Care 2.0 for improved screen longevity.

For business users, the PRO MP275QPDG offers a docking monitor with support for multiple devices, Type-C power delivery, and built-in Ethernet. The PRO MP252 E2 and PRO MP271AP E2 provide smooth 120Hz refresh rates, built-in FHD webcams, and seamless integration with MSI mini-PCs.

If you're looking to get your hands on one of these monitors, there's a broad range of release dates that aren't totally set in stone yet. The MEG 321URX QD-OLED and MAG 321UP QD-OLED are expected to launch in 2024, with the MAG model specifically set for June. The MPG 321CUPF and MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 are already available on the market. For business users, the PRO MP275QPDG has its release date yet to be determined, while the PRO MP252 E2 is slated for July 2024, and the PRO MP271AP E2 has an unspecified release date.