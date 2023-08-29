There are a lot of critical components when it comes to building a PC, and while the process can be fun, sometimes it can be a little daunting if it's your first time. Luckily, there are now wide range of quality options, making it more affordable than ever to build your own computer.
Of course, finding the best prices on some great components is always the way to go, and as you might expect, we've found some excellent deals on MSI motherboards, power supplies, active cooling, and more. So if you've been thinking about building a new PC, or just needed to upgrade some components, be sure to check out these sweet deals from MSI.
Motherboard
MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi Gaming Motherboard$310 $380 Save $70
The MSI MPG Z790 Edge motherboard supports Intel's 12th and 13th Gen processors and DDR5 RAM and features built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.
MSI PRO Z790-A WiFi Gaming Motherboard$215 $280 Save $65
Compatible with Intel's Raptor Lake processors, the MSI PRO Z790-A motherboard features built-in WiFi connectivity on top of supporting DDR5 RAM sticks.
MSI PRO B550-VC ProSeries$100 $140 Save $40
MSI's B550-VC PRO ProSeries is an AM4 motherboard with support for PCIe 4.0 SSDs and GPUs, and has a midrange 10+2+1 stage VRM.
- MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi Gaming Motherboard (Save 21%)
- MSI PRO Z690-P DDR4 ProSeries Motherboard (Save 32%)
- MSI MPG B760I Edge WiFi Gaming Motherboard (Save 11%)
Power Supply
MSI MPG A1000G$150 $200 Save $50
A 1000W full modular ATX 3.0 PSU with an 80 Plus Gold certified rating.
MSI MAG A850GL$120 $140 Save $20
An 850W full modular ATX 3.0 PSU with 80 Plus Gold certified rating.
AIO
MSI MAG Coreliquid P240 AIO Liquid Cooler$70 $100 Save $30
MSI MAG CoreLiquid C360$130 $160 Save $30
Accessories
MSI Vigor GK20
- MSI Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse (Save 21%)
- MSI Radix AXE6600 WiFi 6E Tri-Band Gaming Router (Save 46%)
- MSI Modern MD272P 27" monitor (Save 30%)
- MSI Modern MD271P 27" monitor (Save 30%)
As you can see, there are a lot of great discounts to be had, but you're going to need a few more parts to complete your build like RAM, which comes in DDR4 and DDR5 kits, an Intel or AMD CPU, internal storage, graphics card, and PC case. Now, if this is your first time making a PC from scratch, don't worry, we've got you covered and can walk you through it step by step with our detailed beginners guide to building a new PC.