Summary MSI unveils the world's first 27-inch QD-OLED 4K display with an increased pixel density of 166 PPI.

The MPG 272URX features a 5-layer tandem OLED panel with EL Gen 3 technology for efficiency.

Other models like the MPG 272QR X50, 322URX, and 321URXW also offer advanced features, including G-Sync support.

MSI just unveiled the world's first 27-inch QD-OLED display for CES 2025. The MPG 272URX QD-OLED has an increased pixel density of 166 PPI (pixels per inch) with the fancy Samsung QD-OLED panel, something many gamers have been holding out for. It's equipped with a five-layer tandem OLED panel featuring EL Gen 3 technology. All this jargon means it's more efficient and will produce some amazing results with a capable GPU. G-Sync support is present, so you can run your favorite games on the latest and best Nvidia GPUs with exceptional results, eliminating screen tearing and reducing lag.

Having more pixels to light up allows for text to look sharper and images to pop, especially in games. 4K monitors tend to be larger, almost akin to a giant TV on your desk, which can be a little too much for those who prefer slightly smaller screens but wish to maintain visual clarity. Graphics cards are considerably more powerful than prior generations with the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 handling 8K gaming, though we continue to see 1440p as the sweet spot for many gamers. 4K is still emerging and it's good to see a better selection of sizes available for more premium QD-OLED displays.

We're looking at a 27-inch panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, and 0.03 ms response time. AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support should be on the cards. We should see more at CES and you can be sure MSI will launch this screen during Q1. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but it likely won't be cheap. USing Samsung's panels, MSI will be competing against Asus and Samsung directly in this new category.

As well as the MPG 272URX, MSI also launched the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50, another world first. This 27-inch screen has a 500Hz refresh rate and a QD-OLED panel with DisplayPort 2.1a. With a 0.03 ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time delivers excellent gaming experiences and managed to be awarded the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and ClearMR 21000 certifications. If you're after a monitor with gorgeous colors and bright performance, this could be the monitor of choice for gaming in 2025 if you enjoy super-smooth gameplay.

The MPG 322URX QD-OLED is a 32-inch 4K 240Hz panel that MSI is positioning more as a console screen with full G-Sync support, with the same super-low 0.03 ms response time. Lastly, we've got the MPG 321URXW QD-OLED. This is a premium display with a striking design and should appeal to those who don't enjoy staring at a boring slab of black plastic. Interestingly, the first three monitors come with DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20) ports for hooking up screens and enjoying better image stability and quality without sacrificing performance. No word on the availability or pricing of the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50, MPG 322URX QD-OLED, and MPG 321URXW QD-OLED.