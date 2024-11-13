AMD's X870E chipset is here for Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series processors but it's the latest generation of Zen CPUS that can fully take advantage of everything on offer with the MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi. This motherboard has it all. PCIe 5.0, DDR5-8400+ support, USB 4.0, 5GbE networking, and features to make it easy to build your dream PC. Being one of the company's flagship motherboards does mean all of this greatness comes at a cost. Priced north of $500 will make the MPG X870E Carbon WiFi a tough pill to swallow, but it's interesting to see how top-tier motherboards perform with the latest AMD hardware.

Using the MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D allowed me to obtain truly astounding results with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE with Cyberpunk 2077. The motherboard was easy to use for installing SSDs, a GPU, the CPU, and just about everything else. Having such network speeds available is another positive with a primary 5Gbps link and a secondary 2.5Gbps port for good measure. There's not a single USB 2.0 port on the rear of this board, which alone showcases just how MSI is positioning it. For $500, it's pricey, but well worth it if you plan to build a powerful AMD PC.

About this review: AMD supplied us with this MSI motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D review. Neither AMD nor MSI had input before publishing.

MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi 9 / 10 There's plenty to love about the MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi, including the EZ DIY, EZ OC, networking stack, and reliability, but all of this comes at a steep cost. Pros Powerful X870E chipset

Easy GPU release and M.2 installation

Stable foundation for overclocking

Impressive power delivery

Exceptional connectivity Cons Expensive price tag $505 at Amazon $505 at Newegg

Price, specs, and availability

The MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi can be found for $500, which is a tough pill to swallow. The price of the flagship AMD Ryzen 9950X processor is $649 so if you're rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 series chip, this board could easily be considered overkill. It's a similar story with the specifications. This ATX motherboard has everything you could ask for. There's support for up to DDR5-8400, two PCIe 5.0 M.2 and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, three PCI slots for expansion cards, countless USB ports on the rear I/O, 5Gbps and 2.5Gbps networking ports, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and numerous internal fan headers.

Specifications Form Factor ATX Chipset X870E Socket AM5 CPU Support AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, 9000 Power Phases 18+2+1 DRPS Memory Slots 4 Memory Type DDR5-8400+ Storage interfaces 2x PCIe 5.0 M.2 2280, 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280, 4x SATA III PCI Slots 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 5.0 x4, 1x PCIe 4.0 x4 Audio Realtek ALC4080 Internal I/O 1x EZ Conn-header, 2x Front Panel, 1x Front Audio, 3x ARGB V2, 1x RGB, 4x USB 2.0, 4x USB-A 5Gbps, 1x USB-C 20Gbps Rear I/O 1x HDMI, 1x 5GbE, 1x 2.5GbE, 2x USB-C 40Gbps, 2x USB-C 10Gbps, 9x USB-A 10Gbps RBG Support Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Fan headers 1x CPU Fan, 1x Combo Fan, 5x System Fan Power connections 1x 24-pin ATX, 2x 4x4 CPU, 1x 8-pin PCIe Debug LED Yes Expand

What I like about this motherboard

Ports for days

At the end of the day, an ATX motherboard from one brand is almost the same as an ATX motherboard from everyone else. So long as it's a reputable brand and one you don't mind trusting with your components, you shouldn't have any trouble getting the most out of your PC hardware. MSI makes some excellent motherboards and the MPG X870E Carbon WiFi is one of its best for AMD AM5 processors. The usual stealthy design is present with some tasteful RGB lighting on the rear I/O shroud and M.2 heatsink. It's good to see a debug LED and physical buttons for lessening the load required to achieve stable overclock settings.

There's plenty happening on this motherboard, including the dual CPU power input, four USB-A 5Gbps internal headers, and more fan headers than you'll likely require. Everything is in its usual position, though MSI did make specific tasks that much easier, such as removing the GPU with the easy latch, and the M.2 heatsink cover can be extracted without a screwdriver. It's the small touches that go a long way when putting together a PC. What's particularly noteworthy are the LAN ports on the rear, consisting of 5Gbps and 2.5Gbps.