Key Takeaways MSI released Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ with a Lunar Lake upgrade.

Claw 8 has a 1TB HDD and 80Wh battery, while Claw 7 has a 512GB HDD and 54.5Wh battery.

Both models support Intel's XeSS upscaling for improved FPS at $799.99 and $899.99.

If you've been keeping up with handheld console news, you'll know that MSI has been brewing something in its labs. The last time we checked in on them, they discussed making a Lunar Lake upgradein June. If you've been holding out for that, we have some good news for you: the company has released two new consoles that add AI to its previous range.

MSI's Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ are now ready for preorders

In a press release, the company pulls back the curtain on its two new devices, the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+. The most obvious difference between the two also gives them their namesakes, as the Claw 8 AI+ has an 8-inch screen, and the Claw 7 A+ has a 7-inch one. However, there are some additional tweaks under the hood: the Claw 8 features a 1TB HDD versus the Claw 7's 512GB model, and the Claw 8 has an 80Whr battery versus the Claw 7's 54.5Whr.

So, where does the AI come in? Well, thanks to the new Lunar Lake CPU upgrades, they now support Intel's AI-powered XeSS upscaling technology. This allows them to "deliver seamless gameplay across over 150 AAA titles while maintaining optimized power efficiency for extended gaming sessions." MSI claims this new tech "achieves 113% higher peak FPS and an average 20% FPS improvement compared to competitors" while only using 17W of power.

If you'd like to preorder a model, the Claw 7 AI+ sells for $799.99, while the Claw 8 AI+ sells for $899.99.