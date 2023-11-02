Key Takeaways MSI is launching two new desktop towers, the Infinite RS 14th and the Aegis RS 14, both featuring 14th-generation Intel Core CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics cards.

The MSI Infinite RS 14 offers a high-end option with a new chassis design, liquid cooling, and the ability to configure with an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

The MSI Aegis RS 14 is a more affordable desktop suited for ESports, assembled in the USA, and offers easy upgradeability with options for an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU and MSI RTX 4080 graphics card.

MSI is launching two new desktop towers. There's the Infinite RS 14th, and the Aegis RS 14. The new desktops feature 14th-generation Intel Core CPUs, and RTX 40-series graphics cards. In the case of the Infinite RS 14th, you're even getting a liquid-cooled option.

Both of the products are available on Amazon and Newegg today, with the MSI Infinite RS starting at $3,900, and the MSI Aegis RS starting at $2,800. For these prices, there's a lot you can enjoy. In the case of the higher-end MSI Infinite RS, you're going to get a new chassis with a mesh-like design, with four 140mm ARGB fans, and room for a 360mm liquid cooler. You can configure this system with up to an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. There's even an option for a liquid-cooled graphics card, the MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X. Other points of note on this desktop include the side glass panel, and the option to hinge open the case on each side for upgrades or showcase.

On the lower end of things, there's the Aegis RS 14th. This is a desktop that's more suited towards ESports. It's assembled in the USA and is intended as a good option for those who want a PC that's easy to upgrade. It's still powerful though, as you can configure the desktop with up to an Intel Core i9-14900KF and up to MSI RTX 4080 graphics card.

Close

Across both systems, you have up to a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and room for up to 2TB HDDs. You also get RJ45, Wi-Fi 7 (up to Wi-Fi 7 on the Aegis series), and Bluetooth 5.4. This isn't the only product MSI announced this week. The company is doubling down on monitors, too. It has a series of new QD-OLED monitors coming in January to help keep you in your game.