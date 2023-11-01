Key Takeaways MSI is expanding its QD-OLED lineup with new curved and flat panel monitors, offering gamers superb color accuracy and impressive features.

The curved monitors, MAG 341CQP and MPG 491CQP, boast a 144Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GTG response time, and VESA certification, along with other features like HDMI 2.1 port/

The flat-panel monitors come in sizes ranging from 27 to 32 inches, with refresh rates up to 360Hz. They also include MSI OLED Care 2.0, a fan-less design for extended panel life, and USB-C connectivity.

MSI is expanding its offerings for gamers who want a great monitor with superb color accuracy. The company is boosting its QD-OLED lineup with a bunch of new offerings. There are two new curved monitors and a bunch of new flat panel monitors that will be using the ever-expanding technology. Most of the displays could be coming on January 1, with more detailed information coming for CES 2024.

The two curved monitors that you'll see popping up next year are the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED and the MPG 491CQP QD-OLED. These monitors pack in a 144Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 ms GTG response time. The bigger version is a 49-inch model, and the smaller version is a 34-inch model, but both have 1800R curved panels. Other shared features between these two models include VESA certification for ClearMR 9000 and DIsplayHDR True Black 400 certifications. The monitors also pack improved OLED Care 2.0, so you have a smaller chance at a screen but in. Note the other features here, too including the HDMI 2.1 ports, USB-C connectivity, console-friendly 120Hz refresh rates, and VRR support. Serious gamers can even enjoy Crosshair, Night Vision, and Optix Scope features, too.

There's also a series of new flat-panel QD-OLED monitors that you'll see from MSI. Sizes range from 27 inches all the way to 32 inches, and refresh rates can go as high as 360 Hz. These monitors pack in very similar features to their curved siblings, like MSI OLED Care 2.0, but also feature a fan-less design, which MSI claims can extend the OLED panel life. Other features include the 90W USB-C connectivity and MSI Console mode. The 32-inch versions come in with 4K UHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rates, and the 27-inch versions come in with WQHD resolution and 360Hz refresh rate.