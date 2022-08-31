MSI introduces the Prestige 16 with a mini-LED display

This week, IFA 2022 is taking place in Germany, and MSI has taken the opportunity to show off some of its new devices. In addition to highlighting some previously announced laptops, such as the MSI Titan GT77 and the Raider GE67HX, MSI also announced the new Prestige 16 laptop, which is really the highlight of the show.

MSI Prestige 16 and 16 Evo

The MSI Prestige 16 is part of the company’s business laptop family, and it’s powered by Intel’s 12th-generation processors, though MSI didn’t specify which series they come from. There are two variants of the Prestige 16 – the regular version and the Evo model. The main difference is that the Evo model only has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, which allows for longer battery life, thus certifying it for Intel’s Evo program. The regular model comes with a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with up to 40W of power, which gives you a bit more performance to handle GPU workloads, including some light gaming.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The highlight here is the display, which is a 16-inch panel with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, as you’d expect from a modern business laptop. What makes it special is that it’s using a mini-LED panel, which means it has various local dimming zones and it can provide much higher contrast ratio, similar to OLED panels. Plus, it can reach up to 1000 nits of brightness, so it’s certified for DisplayHDR 1000, too. The panel also has a very sharp Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

However, all of that applies only to the regular MSI Prestige 16 only. If you opt for the Prestige 16 Evo, you get a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) display without the mini-LED technology and with a normal 60Hz refresh rate. That’s just what it takes to get Intel Evo certification, so this shouldn’t surprise you, but you will have to be careful when buying the laptop.

MSI didn’t say when the Prestige 16 will be available, and it doesn’t look like you can buy it just yet.

New AMD Ryzen 7000-ready components

MSI also showed off some peripherals and PC components, including the new MSI MEG X670E ACE motherboard, which is designed for AMD’s newly-revealed Ryzen 7000 processor lineup. Featuring an AM5 socket and full PCIe 5.0 support for both storage and graphics cards, the motherboard is ready to take advantage of the latest features in these processors. It should be noted that only one of the four M.2 slots supports PCIe 5.0, though. The motherboard also has a whole lot of connectivity, with plenty of ports including 10Gbps Ethernet for high-speed internet.

There’s also a new power supply, the MSI MEG Ai1300P, which also comes with PCIe 5.0 support and support for the new ATX 3.0 standard. This is an 80 Plus Platinum power supply and it can provide up to a whopping 1300W, including 600W to the GPU alone with a dedicated connector.

That’s most of the wholly new stuff MSI announced at the show, though there are also some devices we already knew of. The MSI Optix MPG321UR QD is a 4K 144Hz gaming monitor that’s been available for a while, and there’s also the MSI Modern MD272 monitor for work. MSI also showed off the MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic gaming keyboard, the MSI Clutch GM31 gaming mouse, and the MSI Immerse GH40 ENC gaming headset.

Source: MSI