MSI Prime Day deals save you over $200 on its latest gaming PCs

Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing, and MSI is running a few deals on some of its gaming and creator-oriented PCs. Like most companies, many of these deals are on last-gen products – which are still great, to be clear – but there are also some deals on the company’s latest laptops if you want the most recent things around.

For example, the MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop is getting $154.85 slashed off its usual price, making it cost just $1,325.99. For that price, you’re getting an Intel Core i7-12700H with 14 cores and 20 threads, plus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. That combination can drive a great gaming experience already, and it’s more than enough to drive the Full HD 144Hz display on this laptop. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so it’s a solid laptop all around.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want something more focused on content creation, then the MSI Creator M16 may be more your speed. This laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-12650H processor, and it also comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, paired with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 16-inch display comes in the taller 16:10 aspect ratio, it has Quad HD+ resolution, and it covers 100% of DCI-P3, making it ideal for content creation. That’s a powerful combination of specs, and it usually costs $1,599.99, but you can get $239 off to make it just $1,359.99, a fantastic price for these specs.

And for the desktop PC gamers, there’s the MSI Aegis RS. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, a beastly CPU with 12 cores and 20 threads, capable of boosting up to 5GHz. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, though you can always upgrade that later. There are plenty of fans around the case to keep things running cool, and the PC also includes 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This bundle includes a keyboard and mouse, plus a copy of Dying Light 2 so you can get started with gaming right away. Usually, this model costs $1,999.99, but it’s down to $1,649.99 right now, which is a solid price for what you get here. Plus, you can upgrade the PC over time to keep it current without buying a whole new machine.

If those deals don’t interest you, there are a few more options available. Check out these other MSI Prime Day deals:

Those are all great deals MSI is offering for Prime Day, and while we’d generally recommend being the latest models if you can afford it, these options will also serve you very well, and many of them cost a lot less.