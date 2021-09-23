MSI launches a new all-in-one business PC, the PRO AP241

MSI today announced a new all-in-one PC geared towards business users, the PRO AP241. The PC packs Intel’s latest desktop processors, whereas many other all-in-one PCs tend to use mobile processors to keep a compact design. Since it’s a business PC, it also includes Windows 10 Pro, and it’ll get the upgrade to Windows 11 once it’s available.

The MSI PRO AP241 comes with up to an Intel Core i7-11700, a 65W processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, capable of boosting up to 4.9GHz. It also includes two SODIMM RAM slots, one M.2 slot for an SSD, and a 2.5-inch drive bay for extra HDD or SSD storage. All of these components are easily accessible and upgradeable, which is nice to see in an all-in-one PC. The PC uses an Intel H510 series chipset, which you’ll need to know if you’re planning to upgrade the CPU.

The display on the MSI PRO AP241 is a 24-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with wide viewing angles, but it doesn’t include touch support.

For connectivity, you get four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and split microphone and headset jacks. There’s also a COM port, in case you somehow still need one today. For wireless, there’s built Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Most of the peripherals are optional with the MSI PRO AP241. There’s an optional MSI webcam with Full HD resolution and a built-in microphone for taking calls, meaning it’s not built into the PC. The mouse and keyboard are also optional, so you can just save some money and bring your own.

MSI also touts a PRO AP241 is designed for “those on the move”. It’s easy to assemble and disassemble without any tools, so you can more easily take the PC with you if you’re traveling. The PC comes in either black or white colorways, or at least, that’s the plan.

There's only one model of the MSI PRO Ap241 available right now, which includes an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. This model costs $949.99