It is hard to not mention MSI when considering a solid laptop for playing hit games. MSI and gaming go hand-in-hand. Yet it just so happens that the MSI Pulse is now cut in price as part of the Black Friday deals. You can grab one for $1,099 instead of $1,600, which is a 31% savings.

Under the hood of this MSI laptop is the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU as well as RTX 3070 graphics, and 16GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 512GB solid-state drive. Considering all those specifications, you'll have no issue running high-end games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, and even eSports titles like CS:GO. This is a gaming laptop that'll play the very best titles at the very best frame rates, especially because of the 14-core Intel Core i7 CPU and the RTX 3070 laptop GPU that has 8GB of VRAM. Even the display is excellent for gaming because of the speedy fast 144Hz refresh rate. This helps reduce screen tear and lag.

As we've showcased over on the Best Black Friday computer & laptop deals hub, there are other gaming laptops out there if you don't feel like this MSI Pulse is for you. Maybe it is too expensive, or, do you want something with less power? There's no shortage of laptops that you can buy. Perhaps you might want to consider a cheaper device like the Asus ROG Zephyrus which is now down to $900, or even a simpler system like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 16-inch.

Whatever you need, we have your back this year. But be sure to act fast and complete your checkout process before Monday comes around. Most deals will expire then.