MSI refreshes its Prestige and Summit laptops with 12th-gen Intel processors

MSI has announced new versions of its premium business laptops in the Prestige and Summit series, now powered by Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors. They also come with NVIDIA discrete graphics. The MSI Modern series has also been updated with 12th-gen processors, but from Intel’s U-series instead. These are all business laptops, which is a relatively new area for MSI, but these are all solid-looking laptops.

MSI Summit series

The Summit series is MSI’s cream of the crop when it comes to business laptops. The 2022 models include the MSI Summit E16 Flip, E14 Flip, E14, and E13 Flip, most of which are convertible laptops. They’re mostly powered by up to an Intel Core i7-1260P with 12 cores (4P + 8E) and 16 threads, plus 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The Summit E13 FLip also has a configuration with an Intel Core 7-1280P. Additionally, the Summit E16 Flip is available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, if you want the additional graphics horsepower for some light gaming or other tasks. All models come with a 72Whr battery, except the Summit E16 Flip, which goes up to 82Whr.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

All three models have displays with 16:10 aspect ratios, making them ideal for productivity. There are some differences, though. The Summit E16 Flip has a 16-inch display with Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of DCI-P3. The MSI Summit E14 Flip has a 14-inch display at 2880 x 1800 resolution, 100% DCI-P3, and a 60Hz refresh rate, and the Summit E13 Flip has a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of sRGB. All three convertibles support touch and they include an MSI pen in the box. The weaker of the Summit models is the Summit E14, which has a Full HD+ display with a 60Hz display and no touch support.

The Summit laptops all include Full HD webcams with Windows Hello facial recognition, as well as a fingerprint reader if you want to log in that way. As for ports, they come with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port (two on the Summit E16 Flip), HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, so it’s everything you’d expect in a business laptop. They even come with Tile integration so you can easily find your laptop even when it’s turned off.

The MSI Summit E16 Flip will cost you between $1,549 and $2,199 depending on your configuration. The Summit E14 Flip will vary between $1,499 and $1,799, and the Summit E13 Flip will range from $1,399 and $1,699. Finally, the clamshell Summit E14 will cost between $1,249 and $1,349, and there are only two configurations available.

MSI Prestige series

Moving on to the MSI Prestige series, we have the new Prestige 14 and Prestige 15. They come with up to an Intel Core i7-1280P processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Both models are available with NVIDIA graphics, up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti on the MSI Prestige 15, and up to a GeForce RTX 3050 on the Prestige 14. Some models are also available with a GeForce GTX 1650, and the Prestige 14 has the option to only have integrated graphics if you want to favor battery life.

The two laptops comes with Full HD (1920 x 1080) displays in a 16:9 aspect ratio and running at 60Hz, so they’re not as fancy as the Summit series, but they’re still solid. The Prestige 15 covers 72% of NTSC, while the Prestige 14 can hit 100% of sRGB. They also come with 720p HD webcams with Windows Hello facial recognition, plus a fingerprint reader for the same purpose.

For ports, the MSI Prestige 14 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The Prestige 15 adds another USB Type-A port and HDMI to the mix. All the Prestige 14 models have a 52Whr battery, while the Prestige 15 has a much larger 82Whr unit.

The MSI Prestige 14 starts at $929 and goes up to $1,549 depending on the configuration you choose. The MSI Prestige 15 starts at $1,399 and maxes out at $1,899.

MSI Modern series

In addition to the Summit and Prestige lines, we have the MSI Modern series, which is the only one still using Intel’s U-series processors, but now from the 12th-generation. The MSI Modern 15 comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1255U, a 10-core/12-thread processor, but the MSI Modern 14 maxes out with an Intel Core i5-1235U. You can get up to 16GB of RAM (only on the MSI Modern 15), and both models include a 512GB SSD, too.

For the display, both models have a Full HD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 45% coverage of NTSC. The webcam is HD resolution and it doesn’t support Windows Hello, but you can use the fingerprint reader to unlock the PC.

For ports, all the models come with a USB Type-C port (no Thunderbolt), two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Modern 14 costs either $699 or $799 depending on whether you want the Core i3 or Core i5 model. The MSI Modern 15 costs $849 with a Core i5, or $999 if you want the Core i7.

The new MSI Summit, Prestige, and Modern laptops should be showing up at retailers starting today. You can always check out the best business laptops you can buy if you want to explore other options.