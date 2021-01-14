MSI revamps its gaming laptop lineup with NVIDIA RTX 30-series GPU and Wi-Fi 6

We are not quite done with new laptop announcements yet, as MSI is bringing its entire updated portfolio of gaming notebooks to CES 2021. While the new lineup continues to be powered by the 10th-gen Intel H-series processors, the Stealth 15M is the only model that will make use of Intel’s new 11th-gen H35 gaming CPU. MSI is however updating all of its gaming notebooks with the latest NVIDIA RTX 30-series mobile GPUs alongside Wi-Fi 6e for faster and more stable connectivity.

MSI Raider

Taking charge of the MSI Raider lineup is the GE76 Raider that features a 17.3-inch display that can be configured in FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 240Hz or 300Hz refresh rate or a UHD (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution at standard 60Hz. The notebook can be configured with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, and for graphics, NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB GDDR6 memory. The notebook also supports DDR4 3200Mhz RAM which can be configured to up to 64GB, while storage options include two M.2 SSD slots with support for NVMe PCIe Gen3. There is a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB illumination, Killer Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth v5.2, and a massive 99.9Whr battery. There is a wide range of port selection including RJ45 ethernet, an SD (XC/HC) card reader, HDMI, Mini-DisplayPort, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2, USB Type-C (3.2 Gen2 and DisplayPort), USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2x2 and a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack. The same set of specifications will also be available on the GE66 Raider, which is a 15.6-inch variant.

MSI has also launched the GE76 ‘Tiamat’ Dragon Edition that includes the same hardware as the regular GE76 but with a premium chassis design. The entire laptop is covered in an etched pattern inspired by Babylonian mythology, with a focus on the company’s dragon logo. The special edition notebook also comes with a lot of RGB lighting and a SteelSeries keyboard with a 17.3-inch 300Hz refresh rate display.

MSI Stealth

Next is the Stealth series that includes the GS66 featuring a 15.6-inch display available with FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution at 300Hz refresh rate or UHD (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution at standard 60Hz refresh rate. This notebook also comes with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, and NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB GDDR6 memory. You get the same RAM and storage options as the GE76 and GE66 along with a backlit per-key RGB keyboard.

The notebook also comes with a healthy set of I/O ports include a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen2 / DisplayPort / Thunderbolt 3) with PD charging, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2, 3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2, an RJ45, an HDMI port along with a standard 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack. The GS66 also comes with the large 99.9Whr battery with a 230W adapter.

The only notebook featuring the new Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition Tiger Lake-H35 CPU, the Stealth 15M targets users who are looking for a lightweight machine. This laptop will arrive with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Users will be able to configure it with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and a single M.2 SSD slot with support for NVMe PCIe Gen3. Since the notebook comes with the new Intel processor, there is also r a Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 port along with two standard USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen2 with DisplayPort), a Micro SD card slot, HDMI and 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack. The notebook will also come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, RGB backlit keyboard and a 52Whr battery with a 150W adapter.

MSI Leopard

Next is the GP Leopard series featuring the GP76 and GP66. Just like the Raider series these come with similar hardware features except that the GP76 is a 17.3-inch model while the GP66 features a 15.6-inch display, both available in FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution at 144Hz refresh rate. The new GP Leopard series will be available with Intel’s 10th-gen Core i7 processor, with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series mobile GPUs available from the RTX 3060 to the RTX 3080. These also come with support for DDR4 3200Mhz RAM which can be configured to up to 64GB, and storage options of two M.2 SSD slots with support for NVMe PCIe Gen3. Connectivity and I/O options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C (3.2 Gen2 with DisplayPort), 3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1, HDMI, RJ45 and a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack. As for battery, both GP76 and GP66 feature 65Whr batteries with 230W adapter as standard, anda 280W charger if opting for the RTX 3080 GPU on the larger GP76 model.

MSI Thin

Lastly, there is the GF Thin series, which is the entry-level gaming notebook options from MSI. This series is also available in 17.3-inch (GF75) and 15.6-inch (GF65) display options. The GF75 is available with a FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution at 144Hz refresh rate while the smaller version is available with FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution at 144Hz or standard 60Hz refresh rates. Rest of the hardware features are pretty much the same including the option of a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 3200Mhz RAM and a dual-storage option of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD with a SATA HDD. Connectivity and I/O options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C (3.2 Gen1), 3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1, HDMI, RJ45 and dedicated mic and headphone jacks.

Pricing and Availability