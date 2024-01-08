Key Takeaways MSI launches RTX 4080 Super with enhanced cooling, more cores, and faster memory for gamers. Expected price is $999.

MSI introduces Spatium M580 liquid-cooled SSD with up to 4TB storage and read/write speeds of up to 14,000MB/s and 12,000MB/s, respectively.

MSI Wi-Fi 7 Roamii mesh system provides fast speeds, reduced latency, and up to 21Gbps speeds throughout the home. Pricing and availability not disclosed.

MSI is joining the party at CES this year, launching a number of key products aimed primarily at gamers. The first is the RTX 4080 Super, announced by Nvidia on Monday alongside the RTX 4070 Ti Super and the 4070 Super. On top of that, the company is also launching the MSI Spatium M580 liquid-cooled SSD and a mesh WI-Fi system.

RTX 4080 Super 16G EXPERT

Source: MSI

The first and arguably biggest launch of MSI's for most gamers is the RTX 4080 Super, which packs 16GB of vRAM. It's expected to be replacing the regular RTX 4080 in MSI's lineup, and it's got more cores and faster memory. On top of that, you'll get MSI's enhanced cooling. The below information is taken from Nvidia's testing, but it'll give you an idea of how the RTX 4080 Super should roughly perform.

Source: Nvidia

We expect that this card will be available at the end of January for $999, as that's the pricing and availability information that Nvidia supplied. However, MSI did not give any expected dates or pricing for this card.

MSI Spatium M580 liquid-cooled SSD

Source: MSI

Given how hot PCIe 5.0 can run, it's becoming somewhat common for people to build an active-cooling component into their PCs for keeping their SSDs cool. MSI's Spatium M580 is a liquid-cooled SSD complete with its own water pump and radiator. It has up to 4TB of storage and has read and write speeds of up to 14,000MB/s and 12,000MB/s, respectively.

MSI did not say how much this will cost or when it will be available.

MSI Wi-Fi 7 Roamii Mesh System

Source: MSI

Finally, if you're a gamer that needs to make use of Wi-Fi instead of a wired connection to your router, then the MSI Wi-Fi 7 Roamii mesh system might be just what you need. MSI promises that it's more than good enough for 4K and even 8K streaming, and is capable of handling the bandwidth of AR and VR streaming, too. It makes use of WI-Fi 7 and all of its technology, including 320 MHz frequency bands, 4K-QAM, Multi-RU, and MLO (Multi-Link Operation) to provide faster speeds and reduced latency.

The MSI Wi-Fi 7 Roamii mesh system can provide up to 21Gbps speeds throughout the home, allowing for an isolated IoT network too to protect integrated devices that may be abusable. MSI did not say how much this will cost or when it will be available, but it seems like it'll be more than capable of competing with the best mesh routers out there.