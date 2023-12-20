Key Takeaways MSI introduces Spatium M570 Pro Frozr PCIe 5.0 SSD with a towering passive cooler that reduces temperatures by up to 20 degrees Celsius.

MSI has expanded its SSD lineup with the introduction of the new Spatium M570 Pro Frozr PCIe 5.0 SSD. The company had earlier launched multiple SSDs as part of its Spatium M570 lineup, including the M570 Pro and the vanilla M570. Both were announced late last year before being showcased at CES 2023. They come with the PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and are designed for AMD's Ryzen 7000 lineup and Intel's 12th- and 13th-gen Core processors.

Coming to the Spatium M570 Pro Frozr, it sports a towering passive cooler that is over 70mm tall, and the company claims that it can reduce temperatures by up to 20 degree Celcius. According to MSI's press release, the SSD uses the Phison E26 PCIe Gen 5 controller paired with state-of-the-art 3D NAND flash. In terms of performance, the company claims sequential read speeds of up to 12.4GB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 11.8GB/s. MSI also noted that the speeds are up to 1.8 times faster than current PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

The biggest highlight of the new SSD is its massive heatsink, which the company claims reduces temperature and improves read/write performance. According to MSI, the Core pipes and the heatsink transfer heat from the SSD, "spreading it along the entire length of the heatsink, allowing airflow passthrough, and reducing temperatures by up to 20℃." The Spatium M570 Pro Frozr complies with the NVMe 2.0 standard and comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage capacities. It is aimed at professionals, content creators, and gamers.

Alongside the cutting-edge M570 Pro Frozr, MSI also announced the Spatium M482 SSD for the more mainstream market. Offered in 1TB and 2TB storage capacities, it comes with PCIe Gen 4 connectivity and complies with the NVMe 1.4 standard. Performance wise, it offers sequential read speeds of up to 7300MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6400 MB/s. In terms of pricing, the Frozr will start at a hefty $299, but it is not immediately clear how much the M482 will cost.