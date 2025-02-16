MSI SPATIUM S270 Now's a great time to stock up on storage, with this MSI Spatium SSD falling to just $16 for a limited time. $16 at Woot

There are a lot of SSD storage options, but if you're looking to grab something reliable and cheap, then a SATA SSD is the way to go. While these drives may not be the fastest, they still offer great performance, and also come in a range of sizes to accommodate most storage needs.

The MSI Spatium S270 240GB SSD is now being offered for just $16 from Woot. This drive is perfect for someone that wants to upgrade an older laptop, wants to add storage space to their current desktop PC, or has an idea to build a NAS with SSDs. Regardless, you really can't beat the price, so get this deal while it's still available to save big.

What's great about the MSI Spatium S270 240GB SSD?

When it comes to performance, the Spatium S270 SSD delivers at up to 500MB/s read speeds, and 450MB/s for write speeds. While it isn't as fast as an M.2 SSD, it's much faster than a hard drive, and also quieter and compact.

Of course, you get excellent reliability here, with MSI providing up to a five-year warranty or 500 TBW, whichever comes first. As far as compatibility goes, this drive will work with most systems. However, you will need to format the drive in some cases.

For the most part, there really isn't much to say about this drive. You get a reliable, fast, and cheap SSD that's great for a variety of different uses. So if you've been needing SSD storage on the cheap, now's going to be a great time to buy.