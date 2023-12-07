MSI Stealth 14 Studio (2023) $1000 $1500 Save $500 The MSI Stealth 14 Studio is a compact and lightweight gaming laptop, but it still packs plenty of power with 13th-gen Intel processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. It weighs less than 4 pounds, and it's just 19mm thick. $1000 at Best Buy

This is the laptop you want if you're looking for something powerful, sleek, and lightweight. The MSI Stealth 14 Studio delivers with its impressive specifications and is now priced well below retail, coming in at $999.99 for a limited time. This deal knocks $500 off, dropping it down to its lowest price ever, making this a fantastic time to shop for a gaming laptop. If that wasn't enough, you can also take advantage of fantastic financing offers along with extended return periods. Just make sure to grab this deal while you can, because it won't be around for long.

What's great about MSI Stealth 14 Studio?

When it comes to gaming laptops, it's all about power in a compact size. Well, the MSI Stealth 14 Studio hits all the right notes, powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. In addition, the MSI Stealth 14 Studio comes with a 14-inch display with a 165hz refresh and 3ms response time.

Furthermore, you get Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060, which is great for gaming and creative work. While all of this is nice, the highlight feature here is that all of this fits in a compact and lightweight package, with the MSI Stealth 14 Studio weighing in at just 3.75 pounds and measuring in at just 19mm thick. And just because it's thin doesn't mean you lose connectivity options here, with the laptop offering Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C.

If all of this sounds like what you're looking for, the MSI Stealth 14 Studio is going to be right up your alley. You're getting a solid laptop with great specifications, and it's priced $500 less for a limited time. As mentioned before, you can also take advantage of great financing options and the extended return period during the holidays too.