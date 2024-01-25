MSI Stealth 14 Studio (2023) $1000 $1500 Save $500 The MSI Stealth 14 Studio is a compact and lightweight gaming laptop, but it still packs plenty of power with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. It weighs less than 4 pounds, and it's just 19mm thick. Right now, you can score $500 off this laptop for a limited time. $1000 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops are expensive, but they don't have to be if you know where to look. The MSI Stealth 14 is a great choice if you're looking for a laptop that's relatively lightweight and comes with lots of power. While this laptop normally comes priced at $1499.99, it can now be had for much less, coming in with a $500 discount that drops the price down to just $999.99 for a limited time.

What's great about MSI Stealth 14?

The MSI Stealth 14 delivers with its sleek look, lightweight design, and sturdy construction. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, with 16GB RAM, that can be expanded up to 96GB when needed. As far as internal storage goes, the laptop has a 1TB SSD.

In addition, to all of the above, the laptop has a 14-inch FHD+ display with a 165hz refresh and can pretty much handle anything you throw at it thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. This card is great for gaming and those that want to get a little more creative by editing photos and videos, creating music, or even constructing projects using 3D graphics.

While it has a relatively thin profile coming in at 19mm, that doesn't mean you have to lose connectivity options. Thankfully, the Stealth 14 has a variety of ports with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C. Of course, you'll also have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 as well. The laptop also has a 720p webcam, which is great for video calls with friend and coworkers.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this laptop, as it packs tons of power, has a good screen, and comes in priced well below its original retail price. So if you've been itching to get yourself a new laptop, now's going to be the perfect time to shop and save.