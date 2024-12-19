Your changes have been saved MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio $1950 $3300 Save $1350 This is the gaming laptop to get if you're looking for tons of power at a great price. Not only that, but right now, you can score a fantastic discount on this model that knocks $1,350 off its original retail price. $1950 at Amazon

Gaming laptops can be expensive, especially if you're looking to get some of the best hardware that's available right now. Naturally, we don't want you paying top dollar for something like this, so we've found this great deal on this MSI laptop that's going to save you a ton of cash.

When it comes to the specifications, you're looking at a laptop that features some impressive specifications, like an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 64GB of RAM, and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 graphics card. And while this laptop normally retails for $3,300, it can now be had for much less, with a stellar discount that knocks $1,350 off.

What's great about the MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio?

In addition to the above, this laptop features an impressive 16-inch MiniLED display that offers a refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz. Furthermore, you get excellent sound quality with speakers and woofers that really bring your media and games to life.

Not only that, but you also get an excellent typing experience as well, thanks to MSI utilizing SteelSeries for its keyboards on these models. You also get excellent connectivity as well with Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Ethernet. There's also USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and Bluetooth 5.4.

If all of that wasn't enough, MSI also covers the laptop from any defects for three years, which is quite a bit of time. Best of all, you really can't beat this discounted price, which brings it down to its lowest price to date. So if you've been searching for a gaming laptop, this is going to be the one.