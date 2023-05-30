MSI is no stranger to powerful gaming and creator laptops, and the brand has also worked on some unique brand collaborations before. But at this year's Computex, the company announced what is arguably the most notable brand collaboration it's done yet, announcing the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Motorsport laptop. This is a special edition of the Stealth 16, featuring design elements inspired by high-performance Mercedes AMG Motorsport vehicles.

The company also announced a few new laptops for creators and gamers, including the new MSI Alpha 17, Creator 17 HX, Prestige 16 Studio, and Commercial 14.

Disclaimer: MSI paid for the flight and accommodation for our trip to Taipei for Computex 2023.

MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Motorsport

The MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Motorsport is the result of a collaboration between MSI and the race car brand, and is meant to celebrate the performance-focused nature of both brands. This special edition laptop features a co-branded logo on the lid and the power adapter, and it adapts some design elements inspired by Mercedes AMD, including an air intake in the shape of the AMG logo, a special grey power button that reads "Start engine", and a special pattern on various elements of the laptop, including the spacebar and on the hinge.

The chassis of the laptop comes in a unique Selenite Gray colorway, and thanks to the magnesium alloy chassis, it comes in at just under 2kg and is under 20mm thick. Aside from all the AMG-inspired elements, you can also count on per-key RGB lighting on the SteelSeries-designed keyboard.

The laptop also comes in a special edition package, including a color box, a mouse and mouse pad, postcards, a USB drive, a pouch, and cable ties, all featuring the co-branded MSI and AMG Motorsport logo.

As for what's inside the laptop, it's a powerful machine, as you'd expect for gaming. It comes with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, capable of boosting up to 5.4GHz. It can also be had with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. MSI didn't mention the TGP of the graphics card, but based on the standard Stealth 16 Studio, it should be around 105W, which should give you plenty of power.

The MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG Motorsport is set to be available in the second half fo this year, but pricing information wasn't announced yet.

MSI Alpha 17

For AMD fans, MSI also introduced the Alpha 17 gaming laptop, one of the first to feature the new AMD 7045HX series (also known as Dragon Range) processors. Specifically, the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with a whopping 16 cores and 32 threads, capable of boosting up to 5.4GHz for desktop-level performance. It also comes with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

As the name suggests, it comes with a 17.3-inch display with Quad HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Notably, this is one of the very first laptops to ship with WI-Fi 7 support thanks to the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 platform, which also includes support for Bluetooth 5.3.

The MSI Alpha 17 will initially be available in mid-July in three configurations, with prices ranging from $1,849 to $2,299.

MSI Prestige 16 Studio Evo

Switching the focus to creative professionals, MSI also introduced the Prestige 16 Studio Evo, a new creator laptop that's part the business-focused Prestige brand. The company didn't share a lot of specific details about specs, but we know it comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX Studio graphics, making it more suited for professional use. It also has a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, with a Full HD webcam above supporting Windows Hello facial recognition.

The laptop also includes a solid range of I/O, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, and a full-size SD card reader. Some of the I/O is on the back, which should make it easier to leave the laptop connected to peripherals without cables getting in the way.

On the software side, MSI is also leveraging Tobii Aware, presence sensing technology that detects when the user is in front of the computer and responds accordingly to protect sensitive data. It can also detect if someone else is nearby and warns the user, with the option to turn on a privacy screen automatically.

The MSI Prestige 16 Studio Evo will be available in the second half of the year for a yet-undisclosed price.

MSI Commercial 14

Finally, there's the MSI Commercial 14, a proper business laptop with all the features you'd expect from one. Of course, it's backed by Microsoft's Secured-Core PC technology and optional Intel vPro technologies, and it also comes with Windows Hello, both via fingerprint reader and facial recognition.

MSI set out to address a few pain points of commercial laptops with the Commercial 14, starting with I/O, or lack thereof. The MSI Commercial 14 features a lot of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. As optional additions, you can also get RJ45 Ethernet, a Smart Card reader, and NFC support, which can be useful in certain business scenarios. Most of these ports are either on the right side or the back of the laptop, so you can easily connect peripherals in a way that cables don't get in your way.

The laptop also supports fast charging for minimum downtime, and it uses a special cooling design that promises silent operation to minimize distractions. The laptop is also made to be durable, with a spill-resistant C-cover (where the keyboard is) to help prevent damage to the internal components.

Other highlights include a Full HD webcam with HDR and a discrete IR sensor for Windows Hello, which results in improved video quality for meetings. For audio, MSI also has a three-mic setup to improve voice pickup and noise cancellation. It can even show you an on-screen indicator of the audio quality so you can look for a better environment if needed. There's also the MSI Meeting Helper app, a software that lets you draw and annotate the screen when presenting during a meeting, so you can bring viewers' attention to specific points. Some meeting apps have tools like this, but this makes it so you can use them with any app. There's also an MSI Enterprise Support Tool that provides things like zero-touch enrollment, BIOS management, and more.

The MSI Commercial 14 will be available in the second half of the year. Pricing will be revealed later.