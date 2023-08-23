Key Takeaways The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V laptop offers impressive specifications, including a UHD+ OLED display, a powerful processor, and a high amount of RAM and storage.

The laptop is not only visually appealing but also delivers excellent audio quality with its six-speaker setup and offers a range of connectivity options.

While the laptop comes with a hefty price tag of $2,899, it is a collaboration between MSI and Mercedes that delivers both style and performance.

It's been a few months since MSI and Mercedes introduced a new Stealth 16 laptop, produced using premium materials and featuring an impressive list of specifications. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V laptop is now available for purchase and comes with a pretty hefty price tag of $2,899. But if you're a fan of MSI and Mercedes, this is going to be a collaborative effort that you won't want to miss.

Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V laptop features a 16" UHD+ (3840x2400) 16:10 OLED display and is powered by Intel's latest Core i9-13900H 2.6GHz processor. In addition, it packs a whopping 64GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM, has a 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The laptop pushes things even further with an Intel Killer Gb LAN card and Killer Wi-Fi 6E wireless.

Not only does the laptop pack impressive visuals, but it also comes equipped with a lot of audio impact as well with its six-speaker setup. In addition to all of the above, you get plenty of connectivity options and should expect all-day use thanks to its 99.9Whr battery. While the laptop does look quite subtle with its muted color scheme, you can expect excellent durability thanks to its magnesium alloy chassis.

Source: MSI

Although collaborations can sometimes be overdone, MSI and Mercedes do a great job here, offering small and tasteful logos strategically placed throughout the laptop. For a limited time, you can purchase the laptop, and it will come with a special bundle that will include a bunch of extras as you can see above. Of course, with something like this, the price doesn't come in cheap, so you'll be paying quite a bit for this laptop, with the current price coming in at $2,899.