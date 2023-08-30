MSI Stealth 17 Studio $2400 $2800 Save $400 An absolute beast of a laptop with a 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. $2400 at Amazon

Gaming laptops are absolute beasts, offering top-of-the-line specifications in a mobile package. While these laptops can offer the best of both worlds when it comes to power and portability, it often comes at a very steep price. With that said, the best you can hope for is finding a great deal on a stellar laptop, and that's what we have here today with the MSI Stealth 17 Studio. The laptop offers phenomenal specifications, more than enough to play any modern game out right now, and it comes priced at $400 less than its suggested retail price for a limited time.

What's great about the MSI Stealth 17 Studio?

The MSI Stealth 17 Studio has an impressive set of specifications, packing a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and Nvidia's RTX 4080 graphics card. In addition, you get a sleek design, and a large 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz display that offers vibrant colors and impressive black levels. If all of that wasn't enough, you fantastic and robust audio thanks to the laptop's six speaker system that includes two speakers and four woofers.

The laptop may be large, but you'll still be able to get long hours of use from it, thanks to the device's 99.9Whr battery capacity. Furthermore, it packs a great RGB gaming keyboard made by Steelseries and plenty of connectivity options like Thunderbolt 4, Ethernet, SD card reader, USB-C, HDMI and USB-A ports. With all that said, you really can't ask for anymore when it comes to a gaming laptop. Best of all, right now, this laptop is priced well below retail, with a discount that knocks $400 off. So if you're interested, better grab it while you can.