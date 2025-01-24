MSI Stealth 18 AI $2800 $3300 Save $500 This is a feature-packed laptop that pretty much has all the bells and whistles. Right now, you can save $500 off its original retail price as it drops to a record-low. $2800 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great gaming laptops out there, but this one from MSI has to be one of the most complete packages that we've seen in quite some time. Not only does it feature a fantastic processor and high-end graphics card, but it also delivers the visuals thanks to its large 18-inch screen. With that said, this laptop isn't going to be for everyone, especially with its $3,300 price tag.

But if you've been itching to get your hands on a high-powered laptop that can take the place of a desktop, we think this one might be a good option. For a limited time, you can save $500 off the original retail price, which brings it down to $2,800. Again, this isn't cheap by any means, but it does offer a lot for what you're paying.

What's great about the MSI Stealth 18 AI?

Let's start with the specifications because that's going to be one of the more important parts of this laptop. When it comes to the hardware, you're getting top-tier components here with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that's paired with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM. This will be good for most, but if you're ever looking to expand, then you'll be happy to know that you can upgrade to 96GB when needed.

This laptop also comes with 1TB of internal SSD storage, and there's also two M.2 slots available for later upgrades. Perhaps the most exciting is that you get a large UHD+ screen, coming in at 18 inches and a refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz. The audio is quite robust as well, with two speakers and four woofers.

When it comes to connectivity, you get Intel's Killer products with a wired Ethernet port that can max out at 2.5Gbps. The Killer wireless card can also support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connections. Naturally, you'll have plenty of ports to work with here with a Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, two USB-A, an SD card slot, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio jack.

In addition, there's a 1080p webcam and fingerprint scanner for added security, along with a keyboard with RGB lighting provided by SteelSeries. Again, this is a lot of power, so it will be for a very specific person. But if all of this sounds good and your wallet agrees to the price, we recommend picking this one up while it's still on sale.