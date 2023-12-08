MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO $800 $1300 Save $500 This 2-in-1 convertible laptop delivers impressive power with its Intel Core i7 processor and, best of all, it only comes in at 0.59 inches thin. Now for a limited time, you can $500 off this laptop, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. $800 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a laptop that offers plenty of power but is also lightweight and versatile, convertible laptops are the way to go. The MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO has a daring look, packs plenty of power, and is super thin, coming in at just 0.59 inches.

While it had an original price of $1299.99, it can now be had for far less, with a $500 discount that drops the price to just $799.99. So, if you've been thinking about getting a new compact and lightweight laptop, the MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO is going to be a fantastic option.

What's great about the MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO?

This laptop offers a killer look that is quite striking thanks to its use of black and gold, which make for a bold combination. In addition to a fantastic design, you also get a relatively compact laptop thanks to the 13.4-inch IPS touchscreen display that comes with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels.

With that said, you get plenty of power under the hood with the laptop's 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. When it comes to weight, you're looking at just 3.74 pounds with a measurement of just 0.59 inches thin. The laptop also comes with a stylus that can be used to jot down notes or sketch out ideas.

Of course, since this is a 2-in-1, you're going to get added versatility with this laptop, and it can be used in a variety of different ways. The laptop can be propped up in tent mode, making it easy to present materials or data to others, while tablet mode makes it a more personal and intimate experience. Regardless of how you choose to use it, this laptop delivers when it comes to performance and style — and it's now down to its lowest price yet.