There are simply too many laptops to choose from if you're in the market for something new. Of course, we'd recommend some of the best laptops available, but if the prices aren't within your budget, there's a good chance that this one from MSI will be. The Summit E16 AI Studio not only looks good, but also has a large screen and powerful internals as well.

Furthermore, it's now on sale, dropping to one of its lowest prices to date, coming in $989 less than its original retail price of $2,169. You can currently grab this deal from Adorama, but just be quick, because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the MSI Summit E16 AI Studio?

When it comes to the specifications, you're getting a 16-inch touchscreen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, and stylus support. The laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with 32GB of RAM that's paired with 1TB of SSD storage. Furthermore, it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card which is perfect for games and creative work.

As far as connectivity, you're getting plenty here with USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a microSD card slot. You also get a 2-in-1 form factor that's great for mixing things up, like when you need a tablet or want to present something to an audience. As mentioned before, this laptop does support a stylus, so you can also sketch or jot down some notes as well.

Overall, you're getting a fantastic laptop with lots of raw power that comes in a relatively sleek package. Of course, the real draw here is that it's now down to a low price, with a discount that comes close to $1,000 off. So get this promotion while you can from Adorama because it won't be around for very long.