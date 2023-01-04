MSI is refreshing some of its most popular and most powerful gaming laptops at CES 2023. Getting special treatment with options for up to the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile GPU are the Titan GT series, Raider GE series, and Vector PE series. To make the lineup even more special, the Titan GT and Raider GE pack special displays, with the Titan GT having the world's first 4K 144Hz Mini LED display. Alongside those, there are creator laptops and more.

The MSI Titan, Raider, and Vector gaming laptops

The entire new series from MSI packs in plenty of performance, with processors and graphics being pushed to 250W total full power, and 5.2 GHz frequency across all 8 performance cores in Intel's 13th-gen chip. Starting with the Titan GT, that new 17.3-inch 4K 144Hz Mini LED display can hit 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and sport 1,000 local dimming zones for more efficient gaming. Other design elements include the Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard, 720p Windows Hello webcam with shutter, and a MUX graphics mode switch.

As for the Raider GE, it has a 16:10 aspect ratio 17-inch QHD+ 240 Hz display, which is new. The Raider GE also sports a new chassis and a new light bar at the front which is more vibrant. With the design of the Vector GP, meanwhile, the profile is much slimmer and there's a new minimalist effect that better suits STEM and engineering users.

You'll notice that performance and design are a theme of a lot of MSI's new laptops at CES 2023. The MSI Titan GT77HX starts at $4,299 when available. The MSI Raider GE78HX will start at $2,999 when available.

MSI Stealth gets a redesign and comes in different sizes

MSI's Stealth series of gaming and content creation laptops are better than ever thanks to a refresh at CES 2023. The lineup now comes in 14, 15, 16, or 17-inch screen sizes and is picking up performance refreshes with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series mobile GPUs.

Of special note in the refreshed Stealth series are the newly designed Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio. These two new laptops sport a newer thin and lightweight magnesium alloy chassis. Other than that, the Stealth 14 Studio sports MSI Vapor Chamber thermal design for better cooling and more thermal coverage. The Stealth 16 Studio, meanwhile, has a special trilateral "Dynaudio" 6-speaker setup for immersive audio experiences.

More importantly, though, the Stealth 16 Studio sports a 16:10 aspect ratio UHD+ screen, which has a high 120Hz refresh rate. There's also new RGB lighting at the back of all of these laptops, which illuminates the Stealth branding, and bigger touchpads. Note that these two laptops, along with the bigger Stealth 17 Studio also sport Nvidia Studio validation, for use in game development or content creation.

As for the special new Stealth 15, this gaming laptop sports a 240Hz QHD OLED display, which is quite a rarity. The display hits 0.2 ms response times and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 Color Gamut.

In terms of pricing, the Stealth 17 Studio starts at $2,799. The new Stealth 15 starts at $1,600. The Stealth 14 will be available at Best Buy and will start at $1,600. MSI's Stealth 16 will also be available at Best Buy and will come in at $1,200. It isn't clear when these new products will be made available.

The Cyborg 15 hits the entry-level gaming price point

In addition to refreshing its existing lineup, MSI has launched a new entry-level gaming laptop, the Cyborg 15. This new gaming laptop sports quite a unique design, sporting a translucent chassis. It's also thin and light, and seems to be great for those who want retro-feeling tech.

Priced starting at $999, the new Cyborg 15 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD screen, tuned to the 144Hz refresh rate. It also features options for either the Intel Core i7-12650H or the Core i5-12450H CPU, both of which are still last year's 12th-generation chipsets. As for the GPU, you can pick either the Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 mobile GPUs which come with either 8GB of GDDR6 RAM or 6GB of GDRR6 memory, respectively. DDR5 RAM and Wi-Fi 6E are standard, as well as a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD.

But going back to the design, you'll notice that the Cyborg 15 comes with a translucent sci-fi-like outline around the side of the laptop. This means you'll be able to peek through the corners and under your laptop and see the inner workings of the fan blades as well as the cooling. It's a trendy look, and MSI has embedded its branding into geometric shapes for an extra show in the chassis. Even the keyboard has a bit of a translucent touch, as the WASD keys are highlighted, for instant in-game control. For curious minds, MSI says this keyboard sports 1.7mm key travel, and there are even handy hotkeys for controlling your audio. As for the weight, it comes in at 1.98kg and is 21.95 mm thin.

In a press release, MSI says this Cyborg 15 laptop is for "those bored with the ordinary entry gaming design," but those who are seeking something a bit more ordinary can check out the Katana, Sword, and Pulse MSI laptops. Along with bumps to Intel 13th Gen CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics, these have been updated with MUX switches for increased performance in gaming and for switching between hybrid graphics mode and discrete graphics mode.

MSI's new pen with haptic feedback

MSI is launching the new MSI Pen 2 at CES 2023. This next-generation digital stylus is quite unique, as it works as a traditional pencil on paper (thanks to a graphite tip) but also with any laptop or Windows device that supports MPP 2.6 technology.

Pricing on the new pen was not shared, but the new stylus sports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and, like the Surface Pen 2, also has haptic feedback. Related, MSI has refreshed the Creator series so that the Creator Z17 HX Studio and Creator Z16 HX Studio sport the latest 13th-gen Intel HX CPUs, and NVIDIA Studio graphics. The laptops also sport Vapor Chamber Cooler thermals, for increased performance.

Related to this is the refreshed Prestige series too. The new Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo support the latest Intel Core i7 H-series CPU, and the Prestige 16 Studio has the new GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop CPU. There's even a new 13-inch Prestige 13 Evo, which is the lightest MSI laptop yet coming in at 2.18 pounds.

Capping out MSI's announcements is a refresh of the Modern series. The laptop picks up new color options including star blue and beige rose. These laptops also have a more MacBook-like design, catered to "everyday passion" according to MSI. Pricing on these laptops was not announced ahead of CES 2023.

Pricing on the Creator series was also not announced at the time of publishing. But you can pick up the Prestige 13 Evo for $1,199. The Prestige 14 Evo will be $1,299. And finally, the Prestige 16 Evo will be $1,899. Note that the Prestige 14 and Prestige 13 don't have a dedicated GPU. Only the Prestige 16 will offer the option for Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.