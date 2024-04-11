Key Takeaways MSI Vision Elite 14 boasts powerful hardware such as Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for optimal gaming experience.

MSI announced the launch of the Vision Elite 14th gaming desktop PC with flagship specifications and "AI features." Powered by a 14th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, the system is designed for smooth 4K gaming experiences and creative work. This new PC is billed as the ultimate showpiece with a unique chassis and panoramic view of the powerful components. Throw in RGB-enabled fans and an AIO liquid cooler and you've got the capable MSI Vision Elite 14.

The MSI Maestro case resembles the tried and tested O11 Dynamic from Lian Li but instead of two tempered glass windows, the MSI Vision Elite 14 has a 270-degree single window with a bend. The latest connectivity is included with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Then there's a single 2.5GbE LAN port for a reliable superfast wired connection. In terms of pricing, MSI highlighted a configuration with an Intel Core i9-14900KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, 1000W PSU, and a 2TB M.2 SSD for $4,299.99.

So, what's with the AI? It's all in the Intel CPU and Nvidia graphics. This is one powerful PC designed for heavier workloads and the price reflects the level of hardware contained within.

Improved American-built MSI Aegis and Codex PCs

MSI also announced improved Aegis and Codex PCs, assembled in America. As well as providing choice when it comes to hardware, MSI will now be allowing orders to be configured with different faceplates and mesh-like designs. Airflow can also be directed through the aluminum side panel to aid in keeping temperatures in check. If you seek a DIY-like PC build but don't wish to get your hands dirty, MSI will be offering new configuration options with standardized parts (hello, Alienware!).

In a world of artificial intelligence and a conversation about whether prebuilt PCs are worth it compared to a custom build, it's positive to see MSI think outside the box for design and offer personalized configurations without requiring the customer to do anything to add their touch.