The MSI Vector GP76 is a truly powerful laptop with great gaming performance, but it's expensive and not for everybody.

MSI makes some of the best gaming laptops around, so I was excited to check out the MSI Vector GP76. This 17-inch gaming laptop has powerful specs, including the highest-end mobile chip in Intel's 12th-generation lineup, the Intel Core i9-12900HK, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive (SSD).

After about two weeks of use, I can say the specifications don't lie. This gaming laptop packs crazy good performance. It ran all the games in my Steam and Xbox Game Pass libraries without issue, and I could try Steam games outside my usual test library to play on higher settings.

However, when I look at this laptop against others I've reviewed recently, the $1,700 starting price is too high, and the $2,700 price on my review unit is a little crazy. Plus, the battery life isn't the best, the screen doesn't have a high resolution, and the system's fans make way too much noise during average use. It's tough to recommend, especially when you can find a competing laptop that'll play the same games with similar performance at a much lower price.

About this review: MSI sent us the GP76 12UGS-618 model for review. The company did not see the contents of this review before publishing.

MSI Vector GP76 8.0 / 10 The MSI Vector GP76 is a truly powerful and expensive laptop with crazy good performance, but it's not without its issues Specifications Brand: MSI Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD Gen4x4 CPU: Intel Core i9-12900HK Memory: 32GB (2 x 16GB sticks) DDR4 3200MHz Operating System: Windows 11 Home Battery: 4 cell (65Whr) Ports: 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2,1, Mini DisplayPort, headphone jack Camera: 720p HD Webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 17.3-inch IPD FHD (1920x1080), 360Hz 3ms Weight: 6.39 pounds GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TI Laptop GPU 8G GDDR6 Dimension: 15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Speakers: Nahimic 3 / Hi-Res Audio Price: $2,699 Model: Vector GP76 12UGS-618 Power: 280W Color: Core Black View at Best Buy

MSI Vector GP76 pricing and availability

There are seven different versions of the MSI Vector GP76 available for purchase

Pricing starts at $1,799

The model we have comes in at $2,700

MSI's website lists seven different models of the Vector GP76 for sale, each with different GPUs, CPUs, RAM, and storage. GPU options include the Nvidia RTX 3060, 3070 Ti, 3080Ti, or 3080. The CPU options include the Intel Core i7-12650H, Core i7-12700H, or Core i9-12900HK. RAM options are either 16GB or 32GB, and storage is 1TB or 2TB NVMe SSD.

We reviewed the GP76 12UGS-618 model, which, as shown in the specifications card above, comes in at $2,700 at Best Buy. It has the Intel Core i9-12900HK, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Design: A typical gaming laptop aesthetic turned down

The Vector GP76 is thick and heavy with a lot of ports

The lid is made of aluminum, but the bottom case is plastic

The lid picks up fingerprints easily

A lot of gaming laptops have a flashy aesthetic. The MSI Vector GP76 has some of those design elements, but it tries to tone it down. I noticed this with the lid and the plastic for the top of the hinge, which have sharp angular cuts. The Core Black color, though, blends in with those cuts and makes this laptop look similar to Lenovo's Legion gaming laptops. This is a gaming laptop that you can easily use at a coffee shop or in school lecture halls without standing out too much, but only if you want to carry it around.

With beefy, almost desktop-class performing components inside, you can't expect this to be a slim and light device. It measures 15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches and weighs about 6.39 pounds. It also means there's enough room for ports. If you're a serious gamer, you can surely avoid using a dongle or dock with this laptop.

Like most gaming laptops, there are ports on the left and right sides and the back. The left side has a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB-C Gen 2 port, and an audio combo jack. The right side has two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

Then, the rear has an HDMI 2.1 port, a mini DisplayPort, and an RJ45 jack. As much as I hate it, MSI is using a proprietary charger connector, too. There's no way you can charge up this laptop with USB-C since it has so many powerful components inside. Including USB-C, HDMI, and mini DisplayPort was a nice touch since you can connect up to three monitors easily.

Just be careful when holding the lid. I found it collects fingerprints and oil from my hands easily. In playing around with the lid, I also discovered that the aluminum doesn't carry all around the laptop. The bottom of the Vector GP76 is made of plastic, which was slightly disappointing considering this laptop's exorbitant price. I expected all aluminum, but I can see where this plastic material can help with cooling since there are a lot of ventilation holes at the bottom. It also helps balance out the laptop for opening the lid with one hand.

Display: 1080p isn't enough for me, but I love the 365Hz refresh rate

The 17-inch display puts speed first before everything else

The resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio are poor for productivity tasks

Color accuracy is decent for gaming

There's a 720p webcam atop the display

The MSI Vector GP76 isn't a laptop that's about putting high-resolution pictures and videos front and center. If you're like me and use your gaming laptop for productivity, then this display will fall short. It puts speed before everything else —unlike other gaming laptops like the Legion Legion 5 Pro I just reviewed.

It's difficult to multitask and stack things side by side on this display. The resolution is only 1920 x 1080, and it has a 16:9 aspect ratio. Despite the 17-inch size, it felt way too cramped. I had to plug into a monitor to finish this review, which was awkward since the laptop has a huge footprint on my desk.

Despite the 17-inch size, it still felt way too cramped when using it for productivity tasks.

A QHD resolution model is available, and I wish I reviewed that model instead. It would be better for work and play, thanks to the extra pixels. But there would be the caveat of it only maxing out with a slower 240Hz refresh rate.

The display is great because it can get up to a 365 Hz refresh rate. I got super fast response times in games like Fortnite where every little movement counts. Even my favorite game, Forza Horizon 5, felt quite alive on this display. Being the bad racer I am, I drove my car into a nearby waterway on the side of the road, and the display accurately and instantly reflected the sudden jarring motions in the steering wheel when the car bottomed out in the middle of the water.

Unfortunately, the multimedia experience on this laptop isn't great, either. When I watched NBC's Quantum Leap, I could tell the GP76 was stretching the image out to fit the big screen. A lot of details were lacking in the picture. This was especially true during the scenes in the lab where the Quantum Leap team has their meetings to look for Ben. It didn't feel nearly as sharp as I wanted, even though this is an HDR-compatible display.

The numbers I got with my Spyder 5.5 Elite Colorimeter will speak for that. These are all average numbers you'd get on a typical productivity laptop, which is disappointing for the $2,000+ price. It's 79% Adobe RGB, 68% NTSC, 75% P3, and 98% sRGB. Brightness was maxed out just south of 300 nits at 293 nits, and I got a contrast ratio of about 1,096:1. Again, the Legion 5 Pro puts up better numbers, as well as better brightness of 500 nits.

The 1080p panel on this laptop isn't as good for productivity as it is for fast response-rate gaming

Moving on down to the speakers, they produced a great, accurate sound. In playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, I could hear the whirring in the airplane engine as I was flying over California and checking out the Golden Gate Bridge. I never had to use headphones thanks to the dual 2-watt speakers. MSI even includes Nahimic audio software that you can use to create profiles and tweak your sound settings when wearing headphones. MSI AI Noise Cancelation also helps with removing background noises when on a web call or broadcasting games.

I do have a final note on the webcam, though. It's a 720p webcam, which is terrible for any video call since it makes you look grainy. Many laptops these days get you 1080p with Windows Hello support. Since this is a gaming laptop, those who are streaming on Twitch might want an external webcam instead.

Keyboard: I love the per-key RGB lighting

The keyboard has per-key RGB illumination

The trackpad under the keyboard is way too small

A gaming laptop that's well over $2,000 like this one isn't complete without an RGB keyboard. I was happy to see that, unlike some of Lenovo's Legion laptops, you can easily customize the style or colors of the keys on the GP76 thanks to the SteelSeries GG app. The color of the function keys can be customized, too, so you get a different effect when you hold the FN key to activate it. The lighting is quite even and with no bleeding, and the typing experience is very pleasant. I got to 84 words per minute in a typing test, which is my average result. Keycaps on the GP76 have a nice soft feeling and are quite quiet when they retract down and up.

The trackpad under the keyboard, however, is way too small. MSI could have made more use of the 17-inch chassis and enlarged it a bit. I ran out of room when I was scrolling through web pages, and even moving around in games that I played without my Xbox Controller.

Performance: Do you really need a Core i9?

The Vector GP76 has an Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU inside, but it's overkill for a laptop that only has a 1080p display

Any game I had in my library performed well on this laptop without hiccups

The fans on this gaming laptop get loud.

Despite all the flaws, the MSI Vector GP76's performance is the highlight. It packs in some wild CPU and GPU specifications, which makes the high price seem worth it. However, for a laptop that doesn't come with a high-resolution display, I feel like the included Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU is a bit overkill, especially when you pair it up with the RTX 3070 Ti that has 8GB of VRAM and the 32GB of physical DDR4-3200 RAM.

This is Intel's most powerful latest-generation chips, but for gaming at 1080p resolution, I don't think you'd need it. An Intel Core i7 model of this laptop or any recent 12th-generation Intel Core i7 H-class gaming laptop is just as good enough for solid gaming. For external gaming on a 4K display, however, you'll need that power, even if you plan to use this laptop for video editing. This is a laptop for those who want the very best frame rates for their games.

The Intel Core i9-12900HK has 14 processing cores, including six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. It also has 20 threads and an operating range of 5.0 GHz. Lower down the line, the slowest chip available for this laptop, the Intel Core i7-12650H, has 10 cores with six performance and four efficient cores, along with 16 threads with a range of 4.70 GHz. For gaming, any modern H-class Core i7 Intel chip paired with Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics can punch out amazing frames, and there's no reason you should be getting a Core i9 just for gaming alone.

The Core i9 CPU in this laptop is nice to have, but it's overkill and makes this device way too expensive.

At the very least, let's look at what's on offer with the i9 CPU. Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 ran super smooth with all the settings turned up to the highest possible at 1080p, I got results that were on par with console quality —no dropped frames and super smooth gameplay. On the more technical side, GTA V ran at 120 FPS on the highest possible settings, and lighter games like Fortnite ran at 130 FPS on average.

According to 3D Mark: Time Spy, games like Red Dead Redemption 2 should run at 55+ FPS on ultra settings at 1080p, and Battlefield V at 140+ FPS on ultra at 1080p. My library of games is a bit limited, but a friend loaned me his Steam account. I installed Far Cry New Dawn and it played at 109 FPS. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also played smoothly at 1080p on high settings at 86 FPS. Any game should run smoothly on this laptop if you look at the 3D Mark benchmark results, which puts it at 12,337.

Test Run MSI Vector GP76 (Intel Core i9-12900HK, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics 8GB) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (Ryzen 7 6800H+ GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB) Acer Predator Triton Core i9-12900H, RTX 3080 Ti HP Envy 16 (Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060) PC Mark 10 7,695 6,829 6,955 6,829 3DMark: Time Spy 12,337 6,729 11,192 6,729 3DMark: Time Spy Extreme 5,957 3,311 5,270 3,311 VR Mark (Orange/Cyan/Blue) 14,487/11,844/3,740 Will not run on the system 12,758/9,361/3,207 9,331/2,750/2,097 Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) 1,891/12,528 1,579/10,278 1,881/12,938 1,712/10,848 Cinebench R23 (Single/Multi) 1,927/16,587 1,546/14,167 1,815/12,886 1,814/12,149 CrossMark (Overall/Productivity/Creativity/Responsiveness) 1,933/1,891/1,967/1,958 1,552/1,507/1,682 2,011/1,854/2,196/1,901 1,731/1,608/1,981/1,444

The Vector GP76 is a performance monster. It broke all kinds of records when we compared it to some of the laptops with GPUs we recently reviewed. The Core i9 makes a difference in many gaming tests or CPU-first, but the difference isn't much when you compare it to the results from a Core i7-powered laptop in our less intensive tests, like CrossMark or Geekbench 5. The only place where this laptop will exceed is where you need multi-core performance.

Most people won't need this high level of performance for gaming. It's nice to have, but it's too much for $2,700. At least you can overclock the graphics if you want, which isn't always possible on gaming laptops.

I do also want to note the way this system handles cooling. The fans kick in really fast to keep the device cool. There are dedicated thermals for both the CPU and GPU, with two fans and six heat pipes. However, when I used the MSI Center and toggled over the various performance modes, I didn't notice much difference in terms of fan noise.

The fans are super loud when you toggle on "extreme" performance mode, and the fan noise is toned down a bit with Smart Auto and Silent modes. But in all the modes, the fan noise is still audible, even during light things like using Microsoft Edge. I do like how smart MSI is, though, because it knew I was gaming right away and kicked into extreme performance mode. It was just bothersome during work hours.

This is also a really power-hungry laptop, making it even worse for productivity. I barely got to three hours with regular usage for web browsing as well as document editing, and that's with the screen at super low brightness, and Windows and the MSI Center set to a battery-optimized setting. Gaming on the battery was even worse. It only lasted me about an hour before I had to recharge. We usually look for 6-7 hours for good battery life, for comparison.

Should you buy the MSI Vector GP76?

You should buy the MSI Vector GP76 if:

You want a gaming laptop with the best possible CPU power for gaming

You want to overclock your GPU

You want a laptop with a 365Hz refresh rate

You shouldn't buy the MSI Vector GP76 if:

You plan to use your laptop for productivity tasks

You don't like fan noise and noisy laptops

You don't have $2,700

The MSI Vector GP76 is a powerful laptop. But priced at $2,700, I don't think this is a laptop the average PC gamer should buy. Everyone else can settle for something less powerful Legion 5 Pro with AMD inside, or even a creator laptop like the 2022 HP Envy 16, which has the top-class Core i7 CPU. Those devices are considerably cheaper and will play most games just fine, plus you'd get a better display for productivity, too. With the MSI Vector GP76, you'd need to buy multiple other gaming accessories to compensate for its flaws. This is for serious gamers only.

MSI Vector GP76 8.0 / 10

