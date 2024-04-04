Key Takeaways MSI addresses Z790 motherboard issue in new statement

MSI will take responsibility and offers replacements to those affected

Existing Z790 boards that are working are deemed safe for use, no need to panic.

When it comes to building a PC, you often try and stick with big-name brands when it comes to parts, in order to avoid having issues. And while that's true most of the time, even larger companies can sometimes make mistakes with their products, which happens to be the case this time for MSI.

MSI has now finally responded to issues regarding its Z790 motherboards after months of complaints online. While it was unclear at the time for consumers what was causing the issue, users reported the same problem with the affected motherboards, as they would fail to boit right of the box.

MSI responds and takes responsibility

Source: MSI

The company issued an official response to the problem on Reddit, stating:

"We've discovered that a minority of units may encounter non-functional PCH potentially resulting in Dead on Arrival (DOA) of the motherboard product. We have isolated the cause to a previously used chipset heatsink screw design and have taken proactive measures to address this issue."

The company has addressed the issue going forward by using a revised screw design for its chipset heatsink which should solve the problem going forward. In the same Reddit thread, there were some concerns from those who had purchased an MSI Z790 motherboard recently, fearing that they would also experience an issue with their products.

MSI was quick to respond stating that existing boards that aren't DOA are okay to use and there shouldn't be any issues. While some might rest easy, others might feel a little unsure about their Z790 products. Luckily, MSI is taking responsibility going forward stating that "affected customers can promptly receive product replacements. If you think you've been affected by this problem, reach out to its support page to get things solved.

While this is great news, this story has been brewing online for months, with a variety of posts popping up online from as early as January, and it seemed to have gained even more traction when YouTuber Joshi Repair explored the problem about a week ago. It's really hard to say why it took MSI so long to respond, or even how these motherboards passed final inspection.

And while the timing is convenient, a day after the Tom's Hardware piece about the issue was released, the company finally decided to own up and respond. Luckily, this issue seems to be isolated to just MSI products for now. So if you have a Z790 motherboard or just purchased one from another company, you can just keep using it as is. Hopefully, we won't see any more issues with these boards going forward.