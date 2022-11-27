MSI Aegis ZS (5DS-263US) MSI Aegis ZS $824.99 $1299.99 Save $475 The new MSI Aegis ZS comes with high-end AMD Ryzen processors and GPUs for solid gaming performance. It has an upgradeable design for those who want more power later on. $824.99 at Best Buy

Black Friday may have passed by Cyber Monday is just around the corner, which means more deals on computers, laptops, and accessories. Over the past few weeks, we have seen some impressive deals pop up, but this latest one on the MSI Aegis ZS gaming PC is probably one of the more interesting, considering that it is being offered at hundreds less than its retail price and actually packs solid hardware.

An AMD Ryzen 5600X processor powers the MSI Aegis ZS, along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 500GB SSD. The computer also has an AMD Radeon RX 6700XT, which is a beast of a card, that should be able to handle even the most demanding of games. It has Wi-Fi connectivity, along with Bluetooth, and nine USB ports, so it should be able to satisfy most.

While it does look quite tame from the exterior, there is plenty of RBG inside to give it some character once it gets powered up. If you're looking for future expansion, the case has plenty of room and also plenty of fans to keep things cool. Just be aware that its 550W power supply might need an upgrade if you grab a more demanding graphics card in the future.

Currently, you can pick up this desktop PC for just $824.99, which is a savings of $475 from its retail price. You'll want to get on this deal fast because it will only be available during Cyber Monday. If you're looking for something else, be sure to check out our other PC deals.